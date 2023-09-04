Long Before Michael Jordan’s $3.10 Gig as a Teenager, Larry Bird in 4th Grade Earned $5.50 While Missing Recess: “You Missing All the Games”

USA dream team guard Michael Jordan – Christian Laettner – Charles Barkley – Patrick Ewing – John Stockton and Larry Bird on the bench during the 1992 Tournament of the Americas at Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Long before Michael Jordan made it to the NBA, he was working as a hotel maintenance man, earning a meager $3.1 per hour. Just like the Chicago Bulls legend, 3-time NBA champion Larry Bird also had to work before joining the NBA. As a matter of fact, the Boston Celtics legend worked in the school cafeteria, earning $5.5 every fortnight according to his book, When the Game Was Ours. Bird already worked during recess for one of his neighbors and ended up working at the cafeteria as well.

A range of past and present NBA stars did not have the kind of wealth during their childhoods as they did during their careers. A number of legends had to hustle during their formative years, including both Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Larry Bird worked in his school cafeteria as a 4th grader in school

Larry Bird had a total of 5 siblings, and his parents divorced when he was still in high school His father, Joe Bird, a Korean war veteran ended up dying by suicide, which meant that Larry used basketball as a means to escape his family troubles.

Regardless, as soon as in 4th grade, Bird was already working. He used to work for one of his neighbors, Phyllis Freeman, and also ended up working in his school cafeteria:

“He was in the fourth grade when the principal came in looking for volunteers to work in the cafeteria. Everybody raised their hands, but the principal picked Bird. He worked during most of the 45-minute recess for his neighbor, Phyllis Freeman, handing out milk, wiping tables, and busing the dishes. In return, he got a free lunch and a check for $5.50 every other week. Most days he’d catch only the last five minutes of recess. His friends asked him, “Where you been? You missed all the games.” “I felt bad about it until I got that check,” Bird said.”

Earning $5.5 per 2 weeks, Bird used to miss most of the recess, and would be disappointed when he missed the games at school. However, Bird also explained that he would only be told until he got his $5.5 check every other week. While Bird’s job required him to hand out milk, wipe tables, and wash dishes, his talent eventually shone through, earning him a college scholarship to play for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Michale Jordan’s hotel maintenance paycheck eventually made its way to Wilmington museum

Jordan’s job also involved a range of menial tasks. This included cleaning out pools, painting rails, sweeping, and changing air-conditioner filters.

While he was still getting paid more than Bird via his $3.1 per hour salary, Jordan had to hustle long before he made it to the NBA. As a matter of fact, one of his pay stubs ended up making its way to the Cape Fear Museum in Wilmington.

The paystub not only became a tourist attraction but also brought business to his first boss, Whitey Prevatte. While he only earned a minimum wage, Jordan’s huge global success meant that a range of trinkets and souvenirs from his early life were highly valued.