Shaq Rookie Year: How Good Was Shaquille O’Neal For The Magic In 1992-93?

Before stepping onto the NBA hardwood floor, Shaquille O’Neal was a star at LSU. During his 3 years in college, Shaq became a prominent name in the NCAA circles and fans could not wait to see the seven-footer go up against the best players in the world. In 1992, the Orlando Magic landed the Shaquille O’Neal sweepstakes and ended up drafting him with the number one overall pick.

Shaquille O’Neal’s arrival to the Magic roster pumped fresh air into the franchise. The LSU product’s addition to the Orlando Magic roster had an immediate impact on the team. Even with his rookie size and frame, Shaq ended up in the eighth spot on the list of league leaders for points per game.

The Big Aristotle averaged 23.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting an amazing 56% from the field in his rookie year. Shaq’s low post-scoring paired with his efficiency from the field as a rookie even helped him climb into the seventh spot on the MVP voting ladder.

The Orlando Magic were a team that struggled up until 1992, with the team even having a 21-61 overall record the previous year. But after Shaq’s arrival, the same Orlando team finished the season with an even 41-41 overall record. A 20-game jump only goes to show the amount of impact Shaq had.

Shaquille O’Neal wasted no time to make a name for himself in the NBA. Within his first week with the Orlando Magic, O’Neal bagged the Player of the Week honors which automatically ended up sending a message to the league.

His first-year performance with the Magic captured him the Rookie of the Year award by the end of the season. And halfway through the 82-game-long schedule, Shaq was also voted an All-Star starter, becoming the first rookie ever to do so since Michael Jordan in 1985.

And to cap it all off, Shaquille O’Neal gave fans around the league something worth witnessing. Shaq had already shattered two backboards during games. One was against the Phoenix Suns and the New Jersey Nets had to bear the brunt of the second one.

The impact Shaquille O’Neal had in his rookie year cannot be limited to just one season. The seven-foot center had become a reliable option on offense for the Magic. But the way he made his name and presence felt in the league went on to create the narrative around him.

Shaq’s performance throughout his rookie year was so dominant that it caused opposing defenders to second-guess their decisions. Challenging O’Neal in the paint became a nightmare for the entire league, which in turn helped the Magic remain a consistent threat in the Eastern Conference.

In the end, Shaquille O’Neal’s rookie year was so good, that it had somewhat of a domino effect that helped his team for years to come.

How good was Shaquille O’Neal in his rookie year?

Shaquille O’Neal’s short but brief stint with the Orlando Magic is something that does not get enough attention and recognition when looking back at his career. The 1992 Rookie of the Year only led his team to greater heights as each year passed.

The Hall of Famer led the Orlando Magic to their first NBA playoff appearance in his second year with the team. By his third year, Shaq had rallied his team to their first NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. Unfortunately for O’Neal, he sustained an injury in his final year with the Magic and then chose to take his talents to LA the following offseason.

Shaquille O’Neal’s four years spent with the team may not be recognized enough around the league. But his contributions and highlights have recently led Orlando’s front office to retire his jersey number. This makes Shaq the first player in franchise history to get his number immortalized in the rafters.

So, if his stats and dominance did not make it clear enough, the Orlando Magic retiring his jersey 35 years later should leave no doubt in anyone’s mind.