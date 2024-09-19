Shaq Tattoos: Shaquille O’Neal’s 9 Tattoos and Their Significance

Among other things, NBA players are also known for their choice of tattoos. While a lot of their tattoos carry a deep, personal meaning, some are simply there for the aesthetics. Sometimes they can fulfil both purposes.

The Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal has been inked nine times and each tattoo has its own significance. Let’s take a look at Shaq’s tattoos, where they are placed, and what they mean.

Big Dog ring and name tattoo

Shaq has the letters “DOG” tattooed on his right forearm, inside a ring. The word “DOG” represents the name that Shaq is often addressed as, “BIG DOG.” Shaq likes to believe that he is indeed the BIG DOG in every situation.

The four-time NBA Champion also has a patch tattooed near his right wrist which has the names of his ex-wife, Shaunie, and his sons, Myles and Shareef, written on it.

The name tattoo

Similar to the patch that bears the names of his ex-wife and two kids, he has another patch on his left wrist that has the names of Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’Arah O’Neal tattooed on it. Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’Arah are Shaq’s daughters.

The target tattoo

Shaq has a large target sign tattooed on the inside of his left forearm. This tattoo is believed to be his way of reminding himself that he always has a big target on his back. Shaq has always had a target on his back because of his standing in the world and the tattoo helps him stay focused so that he doesn’t veer from his goal.

The Superman and law tattoo

Shaq has showcased interesting choices for his tattoos. The Superman logo that’s tattooed on his right arm is pretty much self-explanatory. The NBA veteran likes to refer to himself as the Superman of the NBA. In fact, he is so fond of his moniker that he has been beefing with Dwight Howard for over a decade because the latter also uses the same name.

The 52-year-old also has “AGAINST THE LAW” tattooed on his right shoulder. While there can be several interpretations of his outlaw-themed tattoo, it’s contradictory in a way. Shaq is a honorary member of the police department, and upholding the law is a duty for him.

Diesel and Superman tattoo

Shaq has another famous moniker, “DIESEL” tattooed on his left shoulder. Located close to the “DIESEL” tattoo is “MAN OF STEEL” on his left upper arm. The term is associated with Superman and it goes well with Shaq’s personality.

Boxer tattoo

The boxer tattoo, consisting of a muscular man wearing a pair of boxing gloves, is located close to Shaq’s “BIG” tattoo on the inside of his right forearm. The two tattoos can be clubbed together and seen as Shaq’s way of addressing himself as a big boxer.

World tattoo

This is another motivational tattoo on Shaq’s body. Right below the Superman logo on his right arm, Shaq has a tattoo of a hand holding the globe with the words “The World Is Mine” written around it. The message on this tattoo is very powerful and Shaq must’ve got it inked on him to stay motivated.

Diesel Doc tattoo

Shaq is a man of many nicknames. He has the words “Diesel Doc” surrounded by flames tattooed on his chest.

Angel tattoo

As powerful as he is, Shaq also needs protection from the higher powers like everyone else. He has a tattoo of an angel on his left forearm.

Although now he has a lot of tattoos, there used to be a time when Shaq was not allowed to get ink on his body. Having grown up in a strict household, the big fella was kept away from such things by his parents. Even after he was a grown-up, Shaq had to get permission from his mother when he wanted to get a tattoo.

The four-time NBA Champion once revealed, “First of all, I got my tattoos because I was allowed to get them. You better believe I asked my mom first. And she told me I could get the tattoos, but I had to keep it corporate. See, she thought that when I was done playing ball, no one would give me a job if I was covered with tattoos.”

We have heard several such stories about the unique but effective parenting style that Shaq is a product of. Despite that, it’s always refreshing to learn that Shaq used to ask for his parents’ permission before doing anything major even as an adult.