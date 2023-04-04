“Shaq’s Wife is the Gangster!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Kat Williams Roasting Ex-Wife Shaunie and His ‘3.5 y/o Newborns’

Shaquille O’Neal is a massive man. Of course, that is stating the obvious. No one looks at a 7’1” behemoth of a human being and thinks ‘I wish they were taller’. Then again, they shouldn’t think that way about anyone at all, but that’s the kind of world we live in. Stay strong, short kings.

Deep commentary aside, given the size of the man today, he was likely a very big baby. And of course, due to the laws of genetics, his kids were very likely about as massive as he was as newborns.

Average, or even tinier-sized babies bring down a hellfire of pain on their pain-bearing mothers to be born. So, to give birth to one likely the size of a fully-grown watermelon… yeah that’s something else. And evidently, Kat Williams feels the same way.

The famous and hilarious stand-up comedian once made a sketch on Shaquille O’Neal, and his then-wife, Shaunie Henderson. And as it turns out, Shaq liked it so much, he couldn’t help but share it along.

What was this incredible joke by Kat Williams?

If you don’t know Kat Williams, you basically don’t know the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of comedy. The man is a legend for his unique style, delivery, and overall brilliance with his jokes. This one right here is only a tiny example of just how brilliant he is.

But, coming to the joke about Shaq, and Shaunie, it was recently made into a little Instagram post. You can take a look at the one in question right here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Comedy | Comedian | Comedic Videos (@crunkcomedy)

“I ain’t scared of Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal). Shaq ain’t even a gangster in his family, his (Shaq’s) wife is the gangster. She my size, she had 5 of this ni**a’s gargantuan-type dinosaur a** babies. She don’t even give a f**k no more! Shaq’s baby be 3.5 years old when they come out!

We can’t lie, the man definitely has a point. Frankly, we can’t help but salute Henderson for pulling off the things that she did. And it’s something Shareef, Amirah, Shaqir, and Me-arah need to thank their mother every day for.

But then again, perhaps we should all thank our mothers every day for everything they’ve done for us. After all, waiting for mother’s day to do it is just isn’t fair considering we were, and perhaps still are their full-time jobs.

Getting back to the story here though, how in the world did Shaquille O’Neal react to this whole sketch? Did he have something to say?

How did Shaquille O’Neal react?

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t often a man of few words. But apparently, that doesn’t apply to his Instagram stories. Off-late, the man has been on a bit of a wordless sharing streak. And this one is yet another segment of it.

Shaq shares Kat Williams’s iconic set on him and Shaunie Henderson 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0kUdRQiFUc — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) April 4, 2023

Frankly, we hope Shaq keeps his sharing streak going. Frankly, it has brought previously unknown, yet absolutely amusing stories to our attention. While, of course, giving a pleasant brush-up to the ones we’ve always known and loved. Keep on keeping on, Shaq.