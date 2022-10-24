Shaquille O’Neal Admits to Dropping $1.3 Million on 3 Rolls-Royces Purely Out of Spite

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal once bought three Rolls-Royces for $1.3 million because he felt insulted!

NBA players earn a heck of a lot of money. Some even more than others given how well they have handled their earnings.

Perhaps one of the smartest businessmen in the NBA is Shaquille O’Neal. Having made several smart investments with his money throughout his career, Shaq now sits with a net worth of a cool $400 million.

However, there are times when even The Big Aristotle has been a tad irresponsible with his money. As seen when he bought three cars for $1.3 million.

Also Read: “LeBron James and the Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters!”: Shaquille O’Neal Drops Scathing Diss as Lakers Start Season 0-2

Shaquille O’Neal bought three Rolls-Royces for $1.3 million because he felt insulted

Shaq is one of the richest men on planet earth. The man has earned millions throughout his life, both in the NBA and as a businessman.

Having achieved so much in his career, it is only natural for him to hate being underestimated. As was the case when the four-time champion went to go buy a car and was asked if he could afford it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HoodClips (@hoodclips)

Diesel recalled how he once went to a dealership where he asked the dealer for the price of several vehicles. At that point, the dealer, who had his doubts questioned if O’Neal could even afford a car.

Shaq, obviously insulated decided to prove a point and proceeded to buy three Rolls-Royces for $1.3 million. Talk about a major flex.

Shaquille O’Neal just received a huge contract extension from Turner Sports

Turner Sports, the company that pretty much runs TNT’s Inside the NBA had just made major headlines. It was reported that the company has reached agreements with all four of its analysts, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith.

If Sir Charles’ contract is anything go by, then Shaq may have just netted himself a contract close to $200 million. Safe to say Diesel will be living it up with that kind of money.

Also Read: “They Are Gated Community Gangsters”: Shaquille O’Neal Aggressively Roasts LeBron James and Co. for Their Poor Start