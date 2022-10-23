“LeBron James and the Lakers Are Like Gated Community Gangsters!”: Shaquille O’Neal Drops Scathing Diss as Lakers Start Season 0-2

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously roasts the Lakers for their biggest flaw this season

LeBron James and the LA Lakers haven’t quite gotten down to the start they wanted, have they?

So far, the franchise has played 2 games… and lost both of them.

Now, while the two teams they did play are among the very best of the NBA, there have been some worrying signs about the team. And it appears that Shaquille O’Neal was able to put out a perfect metaphor to describe the situation.

Also Read: Rajon Rondo Thought LeBron James Retired, but a Prominent Lakers Personality Had Bigger Plans

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously calls out LeBron James and the Lakers’ utter lack of shooting

During his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal was hardly the type of player to light it up from the outside. In fact, over the course of his long career in the NBA, he only made a single three-pointer.

However, when it comes to today’s NBA, he has no problem ripping a team’s shooting to shreds. And after looking at the utter shambles of the Purple and Gold’s situation, here is the brilliant analogy he used to define the situation.

Shaq on the Lakers: “They are gated community gangsters. They have no shooters in their community.” (via Big Shaq Podcast, https://t.co/BmZZnOhjtV) pic.twitter.com/fleDCbaMm3 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 22, 2022

Frankly, can the Lakers even argue with this one?

LeBron James is a mediocre three-point shooter at best, Anthony Davis is far too streaky to be relied upon, and the rest of the team is somehow far worse.

Given the 1 in, 4 out system LeBron James and his team are playing, they need their shooters to knock down the open shots they consistently get.

At the end of the day, if they don’t, the Lakers are doomed to fail this season.

Can LeBron James and the Lakers even make the play-in tournament this season?

Honestly, at first glance, this situation looks far more awful than it is.

The franchise’s defense has most certainly been improving, while their stars seem to be more comfortable while playing together. So., all in all, there is still enough there for the team to put something together this season.

Still, is the ply-in tournament a lock?

No way.

A lot of things can change over the course of the season, and it’s likely the Lakers will need it all if they are to make a run for the postseason.

Also Read: A Rare Game-worn Kobe Bryant Adidas Sneaker From 1998 Sold at an Auction for $27,000