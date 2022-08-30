Shaquille O’Neal admitted he would’ve loved to form a Super Team with Michael Jordan in Chicago

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal riled up Stephen A Smith, talked about how he would’ve made a super team with Michael Jordan in a heartbeat

The NBA is a very competitive league, with each team trying to win the coveted Larry O’Brien championship. Unfortunately, only one team can win the championship each year. Many NBA legends go their entire careers without getting a chance to win the title. However, this wasn’t the case for Shaquille O’Neal.

The big man won 4 championships in his 19-year NBA career. He won three of those alongside Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles, one with Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat. The Big Diesel could’ve won a lot more, considering the kind of dominance he had on the league.

In 2018, LeBron James was on the 2nd year of his contract with the Cavaliers, with a player option for the upcoming offseason. Rumors were flying all around. The biggest rumor was that LBJ would look to join forces with Stephen Curry in Oakland. This led to a very interesting segment on First Take.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s $35M former teammate recalls what exactly didn’t work out between Penny Hardaway and The Diesel

Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan on the same team?

Shaquille O’Neal made his impact on the NBA right from his rookie year. Using his size and athleticism, the big man dominated the league. Michael Jordan, on the other hand, needs no introduction. The greatest ever to play the game of basketball, MJ was an unstoppable force.

Learning about the LBJ and Steph rumors, Shaquille O’Neal answered that if he was LeBron, he would’ve made his way to Golden State and won another three with the core there. This seemed to tilt Stephen A Smith, who asked if, whether he would’ve teamed up with Hakeem Olajuwon, or Patrick Ewing.

Shaq replied and said,

“I told my boy the other day, if you could do that, I would have went to Chicago and just played with Michael Jordan. I didn’t know [that was an option].”

Also Read: Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal’s $35 million teammate believes MJ’s 6-0 wouldn’t have happened if he weren’t injured

Imaigne Shaq and MJ on the same team? No one could stop them, and with the kind of personnel the Bulls had, who knows how many championships this duo might have won.