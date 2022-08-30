Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal’s $35M former teammate recalls what exactly didn’t work out between Penny Hardaway and The Diesel

Shaquille O'Neal’s $35M former teammate recalls what exactly didn't work out between Penny Hardaway and The Diesel
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
$110 million John Wall's shocking 'suicide' confession addressing his last two-years 
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal’s $35M former teammate recalls what exactly didn't work out between Penny Hardaway and The Diesel
Shaquille O’Neal’s $35M former teammate recalls what exactly didn’t work out between Penny Hardaway and The Diesel

The same reason that led to his breakup with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers led…