Winning Titles With The Spurs And Lakers, Robert Horry Makes Controversial ‘Phil Jackson’ Pick Over Gregg Popovich

NBA fans often find themselves in heated debates when comparing legendary head coaches. Few conversations stir the pot more than choosing between Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich, two coaching icons who’ve defined excellence in their own way. While both have championships and Hall of Fame legacies, their paths to greatness couldn’t be more different.

Advertisement

Phil’s “Zen Master” approach emphasized mental clarity and allowing superstars to thrive with freedom. On the other hand, Pop built a dynasty rooted in discipline, system basketball, and team-first culture.

Very few players had the privilege of playing under both legends, and Robert Horry is one of them. The seven-time NBA champion won three rings with the Lakers and two with the Spurs, earning a reputation as one of the most clutch role players in playoff history. His unique vantage point gives weight to any opinion he shares about the two coaching giants.

So, when Horry was recently asked to choose between Pop and Phil on In My Feelings With Big Wos, he didn’t hesitate. Despite winning with both, he picked Phil Jackson. “He would let you bend the rules. And as a player, you have to have the ability to bend the rules because everything ain’t gon’ be A, B, C, D,” Horry explained.

Although Horry acknowledged that later, Pop also adopted the same philosophy, initially, he had a more holistic approach. Horry’s comments might raise eyebrows given Popovich’s reputation for bringing out the best in team dynamics. But for Horry, who thrived in pressure moments, having a coach who leaned into his instincts rather than boxed him into structure may have made all the difference.

Going with his instincts is what made Horry impactful. He recalled an instance during a Finals game against the Nets when he had a heated discussion with Phil over guarding Kenyon Martin. Horry’s logic was simple. Since Martin was taking 30-odd shots in the game, even if he made 50% of them, the team would still win, as the remaining players on the opposition team weren’t getting enough opportunities.

Robert Horry said that Gregg Popovich controls San Antonio

Pop’s military background made a massive contribution not only to his team’s success but also to shaping the Spurs organization. He has always been about discipline and integrity, and everything he has achieved is a product of that. Horry, having played for Pop and the Spurs franchise, understood his true impact when he was in San Antonio.

On Games with Names, he said, “He has so much control of that town, and the players were just very disciplined. We always think about culture in sports, you’ve got Pop military like David Robinson. Those were the two who really started the franchise. Then you’ve got Tim Duncan, who is a product of that environment.”

Video games, cars, and poker were the only things that mattered outside of basketball for Pop. Being under his guidance, most of his players also ended up developing similar personalities.