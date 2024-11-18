Shaquille O’Neal Argues Inside the NBA is Better Than ESPN Shows: “You Never Did Anything, You Ain’t Got No Awards”

Jun 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal speaks on a broadcast before game two between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to speak his mind regarding a topic. The Inside the NBA star is 1/4 of the engine that fuels the award-winning show to its critically acclaimed reception. ‘The Big Diesel’ believes the experience of its cast is what sets it apart from other sports shows. O’Neal particularly pointed at ESPN sports shows and their lack of qualifications to speak on the sport.

Inside the NBA features Shaq, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley. Aside from Ernie, the rest of the cast has experienced playing in the NBA. O’Neal believes their achievements warrant their thoughts on any given situation in the sport. In most cases on ESPN shows, the lack of first-hand experience in the sport nullifies the validity of their thoughts.

On the GOAT TALK podcast, Shaq dived deeper into his rationalization. He said,

“Some of these cats on ESPN you never won. You never did anything. You ain’t got no awards, I do not believe you. I do not know who you are.”

Shaq essentially doubled down on previous comments he had made earlier in the year about Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. In an episode of ‘The Big Podcast’, Shaq stated that Russo didn’t have a “G-14 classification”, which is earned by those who have experienced what they’re talking about at the highest level. The term is a reference to the iconic 1998 comedic film ‘Rush Hour’.

Shaq went on to say, “Mad Dog like what the f**k do you know about quarterback? Stick to traditional media. When it comes to sports you don’t know what you’re talking about.” The difference with Inside the NBA, in Shaq’s opinion, is that it has the perfect balance of people that have the “G-14 classification.”

O’Neal breaks down the dynamics of the show. He highlighted Charles Barkley’s Hall-of-Fame resume as his qualifications for speaking on topics. However, the absence of a championship limits his range in the impact of his opinion. On the other hand, Kenny Smith won two championships but didn’t achieve personal accolades in his career. Allowing Smith to speak on matters that Barkley isn’t able to. Ernie is a neutral figure who mediates and keeps everyone in line.

However, when referring to himself, he said, “Shaq got it all.” The four-time champion believes due to his impressive resume, his words hold significantly more power than those who haven’t experienced the feats he did.

Shaq’s words may ruffle some feathers in the wrong way. News broke that Inside the NBA will air on ESPN/ABC from the 2025-26 season onwards, because of the settlement between TNT and the NBA. The same company that O’Neal criticized for their employees will be his future employer.

O’Neal’s beef with ESPN analyst Shannon Sharpe

One of the most surprising and unexpected beefs of 2024 involved Shaq and NFL legend, Shannon Sharpe. In a similar fashion to Shaq’s comments to ESPN hosts, the beef between the two centered around the “G-14 classification.”

During Nikola Jokić’s MVP announcement on Inside the NBA, the Hall-of-Fame center shouted out Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the face of the Nuggets star. Shaq believed that Shai was deserving of the award. Sharpe called out Shaq for “jealousy” which the big man didn’t take kindly to.

In an Instagram post directed to Sharpe, Shaq reiterated that the ‘First Take’ host didn’t have the classification to speak about him. “I’m better than you. G-14 classification I have it, you don’t. Not in my professional and your goat debate.”

The beef between the two hasn’t reached a public resolution. However, with the two set to become co-workers from next year, it’s possible they may sit down and hash it out like adults.