Shaquille O’Neal, As President Of Reebok Basketball, Shows Off Shakur Stevenson’s Latest Signing With The Brand

Shaquille O’Neal, someone who has been very active on Instagram of late, recently took the time out to brag about a brand new signing by Reebok, 26-year-old boxing star, Shakur Stevenson. As president of Reebok, this was beyond a proud moment for the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Stevenson is arguably the biggest up-and-coming USA star across all sports. As an amateur, the young man boasted a perfect 2-0 record in the World Series of Boxing. Since then, he has gone professional, spending time as a feather and a super featherweight boxer; he is now in the ‘Lightweight’ division of boxing.

During this time, he has had 20 fights and emphatically won all 20 of them. Simply put, since going professional in 2017, the now-Reebok athlete has not lost a single bout.

Before he signed with Reebok, Shakur Stevenson had worn many different sneakers in the ring, even once wearing a variation of the Off-White Air Jordan 1 ‘UNC’, as he once revealed on Instagram.

However, since his signing with Reebok, the star has posted a different IG post, boasting the brand-new sneakers he will likely be seen wearing during his next fight.

Seeing this, Shaquille O’Neal was likely beyond overjoyed, as he immediately reposted Shakur’s post on his Instagram story, as seen in the X [Formerly Twitter] post below.

Since Shaq took over as President of Reebok, the company has been on a bit of a roll. Apart from Shakur Stevenson, the company has also signed up Chicago Bears star Justin Fields, along with future WNBA superstar Angel Reese. With both athletes likely to have very bright futures, it is likely this is just the beginning for the historic brand.

Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson are on a mission

Back in the 1990s, Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson stood among the biggest stars in the NBA. Having had their very own iconic signature sneakers with Reebok during that time, they are considered legends of the brand today. This is rather fitting, too, considering Iverson is Vice President of the company alongside President Shaq.

The two former NBA athletes have been on a mission to revitalize the shoe company that once employed them. As mentioned previously, the company signed Angel Reese to help them in their mission. O’Neal is such a big fan of the young woman that she was Reebok’s first major NIL [Name, image, likeness] deal that the company made under the new regime.

In fact, Shaq is such a big fan of the LSU fourth year that he even called her the greatest basketball player to ever play for the college. For those that may not be aware, O’Neal himself has played for the LSU Tigers, too.

Clearly, ‘the Big Diesel’, and Reebok have high hopes for Reese and the rest of their signings. Still, it remains to be seen if they can truly build on Shaq and Iverson’s great work to drag this company out of its long slump.