Shaquille O’Neal Continues His Dwight Howard Slander, Shares Clip of Chris Paul Dunking on Him

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard’s longstanding beef is pretty well-documented. The two legendary centers have gone back and forth for years, with jibes, insults, and jokes at each other’s expense. Though Howard has refused to respond to certain statements from O’Neal, the Lakers legend never seems to stop throwing shade at the former Orlando Magic big man.

Shaq fired shots at Howard through his Instagram post, sharing a clip of Chris Paul dunking on the latter during the 2006 season. Paul was a rising rookie ‌with the then-New Orleans Hornets and Howard was in his second season with the Orlando Magic.

The video starts with the undersized guard dribbling beyond the 3-point line. Paul then drives to the basket with a burst of speed and completes the dunk on Howard. Although the then-Orlando Magic center tried to block the shot, he couldn’t keep up and was left gasping for air.

At the end of the video, Howard seemed almost sheepish after being put on a poster dunk by an undersized guard. As a dominant center himself, Shaq knows how humiliating it can be for a big man to get dunked on by an undersized guard.

Therefore, he knew what he was doing when he shared the reel. The height difference between CP3 and Howard is almost a whole foot. So the latter won’t enjoy this clip if he comes across it on the Internet.

With Howard and Shaquille O’Neal both fighting for the ‘Superman’ moniker for ages, this only adds to the former’s embarrassment.

Although there have been comparisons made between Howard and O’Neal’s styles, the 4-time champion has been merciless in his critique of the 2020 NBA Champion.