Shaquille O’Neal Credits Lakers Three-Peat to His MMA Training, Showcases His Fighting Skills

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O'Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden.

Shaquille O’Neal’s love for combat sports is pretty well documented. He has recalled multiple stories from his career when he would call UFC CEO Dana White, demanding that he find someone willing to fight him. A little-known fact is that the big fella also credits his obsession with MMA for his three-peat with the Lakers from 2000 to 2003.

In an Instagram post by page @hotfreestyle, we can see Shaq throwing punches and kicks. The legendary center is also practicing several pins and grapples on his trainers.

His strength and size are clear advantages for him, as he was able to pin one of his trainers, and despite having his legs wrapped around Shaq’s waist, the trainer had no way out of the chokehold he was in.

In that post, he clarifies how MMA training helped him with the newfound attention he’d receive on defense. He explained how normal basketball training focused more on his stamina, which in turn only improved his ability to run the length of the court. However, he’d get tired soon, as defenders would continually bump into him and tire him out by out-muscling him.

Shaq realized that to combat that facet of their game, he’d have to get stronger, too. According to the big fella, that’s where MMA and wrestling come in.

“I trained for (UFC) with my guy John Burke outta Orlando, and that actually helped me win 3 championships because when I trained for basketball and then had to go through the season and they would wrestle me, I would get tired. But when I trained wrestling, I was in shape.”

Shaq has always wanted to enter the ring. During an interview he did after the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight, it seems like he’s also selected an opponent to face.

Shaq wants to fight Gronk

Rob Gronkowski, or Gronk, as the 4x Super Bowl-winning tight end is fondly called is no match for Shaq in terms of size. At 6ft 6″ and 265 pounds, he is significantly smaller and lighter than Shaq. No promoter would pair the two in the same weight class as the 7′ 1″ Shaq towers over Gronk.

However, it didn’t stop the two from discussing the possibility of a bout between them. The two discussed a possible NFL vs NBA card while being interviewed after the Paul-Tyson fight in Arlington, Texas.

Shaq claimed he got the idea because Gronk had once challenged him to a fight. “I just thought about it, because me and Gronk have been good friends, and he challenged me to a fight,” O’Neal claimed. Of course, Gronk wasn’t going to back off easily, and said, “I’m not really your good friend. I’m ready to fight your a**.”

Gronk vs. Shaq 👀 What are we naming this fight? pic.twitter.com/Fzwuea9AwJ — Games with Names (@gameswithnames) November 16, 2024

While Gronkowski does age in his favor, it would be hard to look past his lack of fighting experience. He also has a history of traumatic head injuries from the hard hits he received during his prestigious NFL career.

It’s really hard to see a doctor clear him fit to step in any ring. Much less with a man like Shaquille O’Neal who is 7 inches taller and 60 pounds heavier than him.