Shaquille O’Neal Didn’t Want A ‘Kobe Bryant-esque’ Public Beef With Dwyane Wade, Says Antoine Walker

Shaquille O’Neal’s exit from the Lakers in 2004 was the direct result of his public beef with the late, great Kobe Bryant. When he moved to Miami, there were doubts about whether he’d co-exist with Dwyane Wade, who was positioned to become the face of the franchise. However, Antoine Walker claims the center was determined to avoid confrontation with the young guard.

During his appearance on the Forgotten Seasons podcast, the former Heat star spoke about how the Hall of Famer learned from his mistakes in LA. He believes his feud with Bryant and his exit from the Lakers prompted him to build a great rapport with Wade. Walker said,

“Shaq didn’t mind being number two option. He knew D-Wade was going to be a star…He accepted that and I think that came from playing with Kobe. I think he didn’t want to have that situation where he was beefing with Kobe publicly, through the media and he accepted his role…Shaq still was a 20-10 guy, but one thing about Shaq, he’s a leader.”

Bryant and O’Neal’s issues stemmed from their common desire to be the face of the Lakers. The center wasn’t ready to give up his position to the guard, but he was adamant about taking it away. The franchise knew they couldn’t retain both and opted to part ways with the veteran.

O’Neal wasn’t keen on another power struggle in Miami and ensured Wade knew the Heat were his team.

Dwyane Wade credits Shaquille O’Neal for making him a superstar

During an appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Hall of Fame guard spoke about his relationship with O’Neal. He revealed that the center played a critical role in helping build his confidence.

The three-time NBA champion also divulged details about his conversation with his superstar teammate, where he outlined how they’d co-exist. Wade said,

“Shaq is a very honest man and our relationship is 1-2 punch. He came in, he sat down…it was very candid, very short. He was like, ‘Listen, Flash this is your team, I’m gonna help you become one of the greatest to play this game. I’m gonna help you be a superstar. When I ask for the ball, throw it to this hand.'”

O’Neal’s selflessness paid dividends as the guard embarked on a magical run in the 2006 playoffs. After the Heat fell behind 0-2 in the NBA Finals against the Mavericks, Wade averaged 39.3 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and one block over the next four games to help Miami win its maiden NBA title.