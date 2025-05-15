Dwyane Wade Reveals Wife Gabrielle Union Forced Him To Introduce Himself To Ed Sheeran At The Met Gala

Dwyane Wade is one of the most successful names in NBA history. A three-time champ, Finals MVP, and Hall of Famer, he has never let success or fame get to his head, carrying himself with humility and grace on and off the court. And that was on full display at the 2024 Met Gala.

On the red carpet of the event, which featured celebrities from all over the U.S. and around the world, Wade came across one of his favorite singers of all time, Ed Sheeran.

The former Miami Heat star recalled the incident on a recent episode of Time Out. Sheeran approached when Wade was standing next to his wife, Gabrielle Union, who was giving an interview. But upon seeing the Brit, Wade froze.

A longtime admirer of Sheeran’s music, Wade was too nervous to approach him, but Union, noticing her husband’s hesitation, decided not to let the moment slip by.

“He loves Ed Sheeran,” Union said to the reporters talking to her, who then immediately relayed the message to Sheeran, who was still close by. The 34-year-old came over to meet Wade, leading to a sweet and wholesome moment captured on camera. It was all about making memories, according to Wade.

Wade had never been the type to chase fame or seek out celebrity moments, but this one felt different. He said, “You don’t know who’s going to be at the Met Gala. So, I didn’t expect to see him. I kind of was just looking, like, ‘Oh sh*t, that’s Ed Sheeran.’ My wife put me on blast, and I got a chance to have my moment…All these moments are going to become memories eventually.”

The former shooting guard also admitted that, without Union, he would have missed the chance to meet someone he truly admired. Thanks to her, the two have stayed in touch, and Wade was even invited by Sheeran to one of his concerts.

Wade has shared the story on several other platforms as well. On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, he explained why his wife said he played Sheeran’s music before playoff games.

“The reason is that when an artist says things that connect with you. So, ‘Thinking Out Loud’ was one of my favorite songs, came out in 2014, and it was one line in there that just connected me to it. When he said, ‘When the crowds don’t remember your name.’ And as an athlete, at some point, the cheers stop,” Wade said.

That said, Wade’s taste in music is diverse. He also enjoys rap and has been name-dropped by several major artists over the years. But his favorite mention came from the iconic Jay-Z on Empire State of Mind, when he rapped, “If Jeezy’s payin’ LeBron, I’m payin’ Dwyane Wade.”

Listening to this for the first time is a moment that he likely won’t ever forget.