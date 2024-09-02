Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of Dwight Howard Getting Humbled By a Pickup Player

Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard haven’t been on good terms for over a decade. The NBA veteran often trolls the 38-year-old on his social media and podcast. Recently, he did the same thing by sharing footage of Howard being humbled by a pickup player on his Instagram story.

Even posts that aren’t popular on Instagram can make their way to Shaq’s timeline if there is something in them that he can use to tease people. His new post, which was originally uploaded by an influencer named Middy Mal, is another example of that.

In the clip, Howard is playing a pick-up game. As he was on the run with the ball in possession, Middy came up from behind and snatched the ball away from the former NBA star. He captioned the post, “Steal and the Middy,” and had another in-post caption which stated, “My grandkids will hear about this day.”

Before stealing the ball from Howard, Middy listed out some of his accomplishments in the clip, including being an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and an NBA Champion. In comparison, the influencer named some of his accomplishments including, a nine-time Men’s League Champion and a Men’s Leave MVP.

After stealing the ball from Howard, Middy went on to convert the chance by scoring. Since they were in the middle of a game, it wouldn’t have hurt Howard as much as it’s going to hurt him now after he sees that Shaq had fun watching him fail against an Instagram influencer.

But there isn’t only animosity between the two as Shaq has given Howard his flowers in the past as well.

When Shaq gave Howard his flowers

The root of the animosity between the two is believed to be the “Superman” moniker which initially belonged to Shaq. However, after his dunk at the 2008 All-Star, Howard started using it more frequently to make it his own. Shaq didn’t like it and has been taking shots at him since then. However, there’s also a positive side to him.

In July 2023, Shaq shared a reel on his Instagram that said the following about Howard,

“Dwight Howard, a player who dominated the NBA with his rebounding and shot-blocking prowess. With career averages of 16.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game, Howard was a force to be reckoned with on the court… Despite never winning an NBA Championship with the Magic, his dominance on the defensive end and his rebounding prowess have earned him a place among the greats of the game.”

This proved that he didn’t have anything against Howard and every other time that he trolled him, it was just done to have fun. His recent troll can be seen in the same light.