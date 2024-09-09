Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Footage of SNL ‘Making Fun’ of Stephen A. Smith’s First Take

Shaquille O’Neal has always had an enormous sense of humor that matched his stature. Right now, most people in the NBA fraternity are busy preparing for the next season. However, the Inside the NBA host seems to be making the most of his downtime. Shaq displayed his love of good comedy by digging up an old SNL skit that parodied Stephen A. Smith’s First Take.

Originally uploaded by BroadcastSports on Instagram, Shaq re-shared the video on his IG Stories.

Shaq found this SNL parody of First take hilarious pic.twitter.com/gseL2lVqgf — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) September 8, 2024

The skit originally aired on May 24, 2022, and had Chris Redd bringing SAS’ character to life. Apart from Redd, Kenan Thompson went on to portray Kendrick Perkins, and Natasha Lyonne, who was a guest host, played the role of Michael Rapaport.

Redd and Kenan bring the two giants Stephen A. and Perkins’ characters to life. The two start off arguing over the Western Conference Finals. It was Dallas and Golden State going up against one another. And the actors portrayed the back-and-forth between Perkins and SAS to perfection.

The first question thrown out was a comparison of who was better; Luka Doncic or Stephen Curry. The actors do their best impressions of the NBA analysts and Thompson and Redd also take a few shots at Curry and Doncic during the process.

Lyonne, who played Rapaport, highlighted his love for the New York Knicks hilariously. The host Molly Qerim, portrayed by Chloe Fineman, meanwhile, does her best to take the conversation forward.

Now, the usual episodes of ESPN’s First Take usually have SAS and one other entity arguing on different aspects. Fineman playing Qerim does exactly what a host does: neutralize the tension and take the show forward.

But the actors do a phenomenal job of portraying the characters of First Take. The two main characters, Stephen A. and Perkins are brought to the screen perfectly by Redd and Thompson. And when talking about the accuracy of their depiction, the entire crew does not leave any stone unturned in that matter.

It’s totally understandable why Shaq shared this post on his stories. It encapsulates the more humorous side of sports discussion on TV these days, while also perfectly capturing how absurd the talk shows may seem for someone from the outside looking in.