Shaquille O’Neal Fulfills 11 Y/O Kid’s Dreams as DJ Diesel, Gives ‘Mesophonic’ a Chance at Shaq’s Bass All-Stars

As vicious as Shaquille O’Neal was on the basketball court, he’s as big a sweetheart off it. The Hall of Famer put on his DJ Diesel cape and performed in front of a sold-out crowd of almost 4,000 at the Mission Ballroom in Denver. During the show, O’Neal brought 11-year-old DJ Jerome, who also goes by Mesophonic, on stage.

After dancing on stage with the young DJ, O’Neal played one of the young artist’s songs for the crowd. Jerome shared the video of the incredible moment on his Instagram account with the caption:

“Spinning beats with Shaq – he’s almost as tall as my DJ dreams!”

O’Neal commented on the post and encouraged the 11-year-old artist to continue pursuing his dream. He gave him a gift to help him achieve it, writing:

“Proud of you brotha keep it up. Oh I’m gonna talk to my friends over at Pioneer DJ USA and get you a set up to practice on.”

Jerome shared his gratitude for O’Neal, writing:

“Thank you so much, DJ Diesel! Your support means the world to me. From spinning basketballs to spinning tracks, you truly inspire me to reach for my dreams.”

O’Neal’s willingness to go above and beyond to help someone’s dream come true is commendable. Sharing the stage with the young DJ was an incredible gesture. However, playing one of his songs and dancing to it went way beyond his call of duty. O’Neal created an unforgettable memory for the young artist and proved it doesn’t have to be Christmas for him to be Santa Claus.

Shaquille O’Neal’s big heart

Shaquille O’Neal has a reported net worth of over $400 million. Often, he uses the wealth he has amassed to help people in need. In 2022, O’Neal performed as DJ Diesel in Buffalo only days after a mass shooting in a Tops Friendly Market claimed the lives of ten people.

Retired police officer Aaron Salter Jr. heroically tried to stop the lone gunman and was among those who lost their lives during that heinous incident. Before his show, O’Neal met Salter’s widow and son and promised to donate the $50,000 he was set to receive to perform his set.

O’Neal’s success on the basketball court and in his business ventures have made him wealthy. However, he endured a rough childhood due to his family’s financial difficulties, which inculcated a sense of responsibility in him. He set up the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation to enrich the lives of children affected by circumstances beyond their control.

For over a decade, O’Neal has hosted the Shaq-a-claus event during Christmas and gives away gifts to children in need. He has no moral obligation to be generous and care for people he doesn’t have a personal relationship with. However, the hardships O’Neal endured during childhood have forged him into a kind and caring human who wants to give back to society without expecting a reward. He has gone out of his way to help people, showcasing why the term gentle giant exists.