ESPN Tried to Hide a Fan Flipping Off WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Credits- Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cathy Engelbert isn’t going through the best of times, and whether that’s her own fault or not, is debatable. Players are in a standoff with the WNBA and its commissioner over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Time is running out on finalizing a deal. Fans, meanwhile, have taken matters into their own hands.

The Las Vegas Aces won their third WNBA championship in front of a full-house crowd in Phoenix yesterday. Fans didn’t shy away from booing Engelbert heavily during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cathy Engelbert… definitely not a popular commissioner right now, per @fullcourtpass The entire arena fires boos at her. pic.twitter.com/zvRcojOef8 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 11, 2025

But what was worse was that someone in the crowd resorted to showing the WNBA commissioner the middle finger. ESPN, thankfully for Engelbert, came to the rescue and saved her from national embarrassment, at least at that moment.

From pictures shared online in the aftermath of the Aces’ sweep over Mercury, it was clear what the fan was attempting. ESPN may have tried to blur the image, but it doesn’t take a genius to realize what was up.

The fan in question knew that he was being blurred out. However, he tried his best to move within the frame so that the finger could be seen by all, and he succeeded. Truly, there’s no way to escape criticism from fans, even with technology.

ESPN tried their best to blur the screen because a fan was flipping off Cathy Engelbert pic.twitter.com/CH6n29KIM7 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod (@big_business_) October 11, 2025

It wasn’t a particularly good look for the WNBA, which has gained immense popularity aided by the influx of generational stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese, in recent years. The product is hotter than ever, and all over the league, rookies and vets alike, are thriving under the spotlight.

The problem, however, lies with how much these stars are getting paid. They want more, and Engelbert doesn’t seem to want to budge. Plus, with Napheesa Collier recently claiming that Engelbert feels Clark, who brought the league to the world’s notice in 2024, should be grateful to the WNBA for her millions, didn’t help.

Engelbert may have denied she ever said that. But as far as fans are concerned, she’s guilty of damaging the image of a league that has very quickly becaome adored around the country.