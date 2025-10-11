mobile app bar

ESPN Tried to Hide a Fan Flipping Off WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena.

Oct 3, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert talks during a presser before the start of game one of the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Phoenix Mercury and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena. | Credits- Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Cathy Engelbert isn’t going through the best of times, and whether that’s her own fault or not, is debatable. Players are in a standoff with the WNBA and its commissioner over a new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Time is running out on finalizing a deal. Fans, meanwhile, have taken matters into their own hands.

The Las Vegas Aces won their third WNBA championship in front of a full-house crowd in Phoenix yesterday. Fans didn’t shy away from booing Engelbert heavily during the post-match presentation ceremony.

But what was worse was that someone in the crowd resorted to showing the WNBA commissioner the middle finger. ESPN, thankfully for Engelbert, came to the rescue and saved her from national embarrassment, at least at that moment.

From pictures shared online in the aftermath of the Aces’ sweep over Mercury, it was clear what the fan was attempting. ESPN may have tried to blur the image, but it doesn’t take a genius to realize what was up.

The fan in question knew that he was being blurred out. However, he tried his best to move within the frame so that the finger could be seen by all, and he succeeded. Truly, there’s no way to escape criticism from fans, even with technology.

It wasn’t a particularly good look for the WNBA, which has gained immense popularity aided by the influx of generational stars like Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, and Angel Reese, in recent years. The product is hotter than ever, and all over the league, rookies and vets alike, are thriving under the spotlight.

The problem, however, lies with how much these stars are getting paid. They want more, and Engelbert doesn’t seem to want to budge. Plus, with Napheesa Collier recently claiming that Engelbert feels Clark, who brought the league to the world’s notice in 2024, should be grateful to the WNBA for her millions, didn’t help.

Engelbert may have denied she ever said that. But as far as fans are concerned, she’s guilty of damaging the image of a league that has very quickly becaome adored around the country.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these