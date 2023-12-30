“I Became Santa”: Shaquille O’Neal Declines Co-Host’s Christmas Gift, Explains Why He Doesn’t Like Gifts

Credits: May 23, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before game four between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal is a gift to the world, but the Hall of Famer doesn’t like receiving any, especially on Christmas. On a recent episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, co-host Adam Lefkoe bought a Christmas gift for O’Neal, but he refused to accept it. Explaining why he did not believe in the Christmas tradition, he said:

“Ever since the God Lord blessed me [with the means] to take care of everybody, I became Santa. Hope there aren’t any kids listening to his podcast, but my father let me know early, ‘There ain’t no Santa.'”

O’Neal explained he lived in poverty during his youth, and his family home did not have a chimney to keep them warm during the cold winters. When he was eight, his father took him out to buy Christmas gifts for the family. He even showed young O’Neal what toy he would get as a gift for Christmas before he received it. He even pretended to be excited in front of the family when he opened his present.

O’Neal once opened up about his family’s dire financial situation in an episode of In Depth with Graham Bensigner. He spoke about his mother fist-fighting a bus driver because he did not believe O’Neal was five years old. Kids aged five or younger could ride the bus for free, but young Shaq’s physical development made the driver think his mother lied to avoid paying the bus fare.

O’Neal claimed he and his family lived on food stamps and stayed at different relatives’ homes. The dire situation motivated him. He said:

“I was used to just sit there and be like, ‘When I make it, I will buy my grandma a big house.'”

O’Neal added that her mother’s tears made him avoid hanging out at the corner with his friends or going to nightclubs. Instead, he was on the basketball court working on his game or in his room writing lyrics for his rap songs. O’Neal’s mother and grandmother’s constant support made him want to provide them with a fulfilling life.

In his book Shaq Uncut, O’Neal revealed he was willing to buy his grandmother a $6 million house, but she refused. He instead bought a home she wanted close to where she previously lived and refurbished it. The Hall of Famer manifested his dream of being the caretaker of his family.

Shaquille O’Neal continues to prove he’s Santa Claus

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe in Santa Claus or receiving gifts on Christmas Day. But he enjoys being Santa and giving gifts, especially to those facing financial conditions similar to his during his childhood.

For over 15 years, O’Neal has paid money out of his pockets to bring Christmas glee to underprivileged youth across America. Every year during December, he hosts Shaq-a-Claus events and gives away gifts to children.

This year, O’Neal hosted Shaq-a-Claus events in Atlanta, Las Vegas, New Jersey, and Orlando, giving away gifts to 1000s of kids. In 2019, O’Neal took his philanthropic effort one step further. He founded the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation to provide resources and opportunities for underprivileged youth.

O’Neal’s net worth is over $400 million, and he’s putting his money to good use. At 7’1″ and 350-plus pounds, he was among the biggest players to ever suit up in the NBA. But off the court, O’Neal is proving his heart is even bigger.