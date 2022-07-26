“Shaquille O’Neal hates the troops”: NBA Twitter reminiscences The Diesel putting David Robinson aka The Admiral on a poster

NBA Twitter reacts to a throwback clip of Shaquille O’Neal posterizing David Robinson.

Standing above seven-feet tall, Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson could intimidate even the best. The two former centers accounted for some great matchups. Hailing from San Antonio, Shaq was livid with the booing he received when facing the Spurs, prompting him to even fake a rivalry against The Admiral.

“I had to make up a rumor to get mad.” – Shaq@SHAQ apologizes to David Robinson (@DavidtheAdmiral) for making up a rumor about him not signing an autograph when he was younger that he used for motivation. pic.twitter.com/DOmqTmPcqG — NBA (@NBA) May 18, 2020

Whatever may be said, one cannot deny the animosity between them on the hardwood. Robinson was at the peak of his career as a young Shaq looked to dethrone him. Both the former first-picks in their respective drafts faced each other an accumulative of 23-times, with Robinson having the edge 12-11.

Nonetheless, when it came to the playoffs, The Diesel had the upper hand with a 9-8 record against The Admiral. While the two Hall of Famers had it equally split overall, Shaq could have an extra slice of the pie, given his poster dunks on the Spurs legend.

Also read: “If Shaquille O’Neal gets around that basket, I gotta move out the way”: David Robinson and Hakeem Olajuwon showed great respect to the to-be Lakers legend at his rookie year All-Star Game

The Diesel had unleashed his freakish athletic ability multiple times on Robinson. The Lakers legend possessed an unreal athletic ability.

NBA Twitter reacts to Shaquille O’Neal nearly knocking down David Robinson.

One could expect nothing less than fireworks every time Shaq and Robinson met on the court, with the year 1998 being no different. However, this time the Diesel had the Spurs legend’s number.

(1998) Shaq doing this to David Robinson is really crazy. pic.twitter.com/bjHj9gVEMt — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) July 26, 2022

Shaq was a BAD man. Get out the way! — Iamcilli (@Theericcilli) July 26, 2022

Pure power! — Dave (@dave1tall) July 26, 2022

Terrific illustration of Shaq’s skill. Yes, he had brute force. But the footwork and timing required in combination with that power is unbelievable. — Heath Einstein (@HeathEinstein) July 26, 2022

Shaq actually did have good foot work! — Esklav Dèchan (@Jdub53452759) July 26, 2022

Delete this immediately. The admiral doesn’t deserve this. 😂 — Carolossous8B (@Carolossous8B) July 26, 2022

Shaq hates the troops — Giancarlo (@therickdalton) July 26, 2022

Sadly, for Robinson fans, this wasn’t the first instance with Shaq.

Shaq hates the troops — Giancarlo (@therickdalton) July 26, 2022

One cannot deny the skill, force, and footwork Shaq possessed, making him one of the most dominant players to ever step on the hardwood. Though there is no denying The Admiral’s greatness, Shaq did dirty to him on a couple of occasions.

Also read: “I’m going to get you guys”: A young Shaquille O’Neal was in no mood to back down from a matchup against Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson