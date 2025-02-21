Spurs Legend Claims Victor Wembanyama is ‘Better’ Than Tim Duncan and David Robinson

Victor Wembanyama has proved the hype around his skills is the real deal. Only two seasons into his career and his career is on trajectory to be one of the league’s greats. The Spurs have a rich history of dominant big men such as Tim Duncan and David Robinson. Wembanyama has the potential to be the next addition. However, Spurs legend Sean Elliot believes the Frenchman can be better than both iconic big men.

We have never seen a player close to the likes of Wemby. His two-way versatility is unheard of for a big man. There have been plenty of dominant bigs who were great defensively, yet struggled to guard on the perimeter. Wembanyama can do everything, which isn’t even a stretch of the imagination.

Elliot made a guest appearance on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back to discuss Wemby’s potential. Although he believes Wembanyama’s potential is through the roof, he states it’s incomparable to Duncan and Robinson.

He said, “I don’t think you can compare Wemby to them. He’s a completely different animal than them. He has the same mindset but a different toolbox. His length and his skill, he has a little bit of both of them and more.”

Victor Wembanyama can be better than Tim Duncan and David Robinson 🤯 "I don't think you can compare Wemby to them. He's a completely different animal than them. He has the same mindset but a different toolbox." – @seanelliott_32@MichelleDBeadle | @ChandlerParsons | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/m7S6y1jHGv — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 21, 2025

Elliot shared the court with both Duncan and Robinson in their primes. He also was a crucial member of the Spurs 1999 championship roster and got to see up close the greatness of the two bigs. Regardless, he claims it is impossible to compare Wembanyama to those two.

His reasoning is due to the one-time All-Star’s completely different playstyle.

Duncan and Robinson played with their back to the basket. Wembanyama on the other hand, is a perimeter-oriented player. His offensive skillset is much more diverse than the likes of his predecessors. This led Elliot to subtly claim that Wemby is better than both of them.

Breaking down Elliot’s claim on Victor Wembanyama

At the end of Elliot’s quote, he claimed Wembanyama has a little bit of Duncan and Robinson’s play style and more. In essence, he isn’t lying. Wembanyama can do things that Duncan and Robinson weren’t able to on the offensive end.

The Spurs are still developing Wembanyama. One of their focal points is his three-point shot, which he has thrived in. He is currently shooting 35.2% from three-point range on 8.8 attempts per game. His overall statistics are eye-watering, as he is averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.8 blocks per game.

Unfortunately, Wemby will miss the remainder of the season due to a deep vein thrombosis. As a result, despite being the clear frontrunner, he will be ineligible to win the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The only way Victor Wembanyama can outshine Duncan and Robinson is by team success. Duncan won five championships, while Robinson won only two. He is on pace to exceed them statistically, leaving the only other area to beat them in being hardware. The 21-year-old has plenty of time in his career to make that happen.