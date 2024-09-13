Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Brings Up Skip Bayless While Poking Fun at Shannon Sharpe’s Viral Instagram Live

Shannon Sharpe aka Unc seems to have created quite a predicament for himself, and Shaquille O’Neal is having the time of his life after finding out about it. After Sharpe’s recent Instagram live scandal took over the internet, The Big Aristotle decided to poke fun at the NFL legend. Using a Skip Bayless reference, O’Neal uploaded two videos on his socials, hilariously making fun of Sharpe’s shenanigans.

For context, the NFL legend was supposedly getting intimate with a woman while his Instagram live was on. Thousands if not millions heard the whole commotion on Unc’s IG Live and the internet has spiraled since then. And O’Neal joined the fun, uploading two videos on his own IG Stories.

Shaq won't stop poking some fun at unc 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DbHIfSDEtK — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) September 12, 2024

The first one is an animated parody of the event created by RiOT Comedy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RiOT Comedy (@riotcomedy)

The video starts with Stephen A. Smith chastising Sharpe for what he did. Since both the analysts are with ESPN, Smith’s concern is amusing, but Skip Bayless’s appearance at the end of the video makes it all the more hilarious.

Since Sharpe has been claiming he was hacked, the ending throws in a Skip reference as the one who supposedly hacked his account.

The second video is a hilarious re-enactment of Sharpe trying to explain to his followers what happened. Stand-up comic and actor Godfrey does his best impression of the NFL legend and it truly is spot-on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Pankey (@petergunz174)

Since Unc’s IG Live went viral, the memes have already started flowing in. And despite Sharpe’s best efforts to play it off as getting hacked, there aren’t many who are buying in on his story.

Apart from the Lakers legend, numerous other well-known names and entities have chimed in on the viral incident. Fans even went so far as to track down the woman Sharpe was allegedly getting intimate with.

Let’s see if the NFL legend continues to build on the lie or comes forward and accepts what happened during his accidental Instagram Live.