Basketball

“Shaquille O’Neal, I wanted you to win that trophy with Miami Heat!”: When Kobe Bryant explained how he used the big man’s 4th ring as motivation to get 2 more

"Shaquille O'Neal, I wanted you to win that trophy with Miami Heat": When Kobe Bryant explained how he used the big man's 4th ring as motivation to get 2 more
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"This is ridiculous" - Fernando Alonso recreates Michael Schumacher’s 2006 Monaco GP gaffe against him
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Shaquille O'Neal, I wanted you to win that trophy with Miami Heat": When Kobe Bryant explained how he used the big man's 4th ring as motivation to get 2 more
“Shaquille O’Neal, I wanted you to win that trophy with Miami Heat!”: When Kobe Bryant explained how he used the big man’s 4th ring as motivation to get 2 more

Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant got the closure they needed – not before they took…