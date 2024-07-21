Shaquille O’Neal is Ready to Play at Tomorrowland With Son Myles

Shaquille O’Neal is set to make history at the Tomorrowland music festival. The event’s organizers recently announced that Hall of Famer will perform at the festival alongside his son, Myles O’Neal. As a fan pointed out in the comments section of the announcement post, they’re about to be the “LeBron and Bronny of the EDM scene” as they will become the first father-son duo to play their set at Tomorrowland.

Shaq and Myles also made it official with a video on Instagram. In the clip, the 27-year-old said, “We’ve got some special news. We’re debuting our duo, father-son duo, first father-son duo in the space, O’Neal Boyz.” Upon learning that he is about to make history with his son, Shaq smiled ear to ear as he dapped up Myles. The O’Neal Boyz will be taking over the Rave Cave with their set.

Shaq’s love for music is well known. He started as a rapper at a young age and became the first and only NBA player to have a platinum-certified album, a feat he achieved with his debut record, Shaq Diesel. Three years after retiring from the NBA, he pivoted to DJing.

Shaq’s conquests as a DJ have been impressive, to say the least. The Hall of Famer’s career has gone from strength to strength and he has performed in massive music festivals such as EDC LV, Lost Lands, Lollapalooza, Electric Zoo, Forbidden Kingdom, and Beyond Wonderland.

The Tomorrowland festival garners an average attendance of over 400,000 fans spanning two weekends. So, there couldn’t be a bigger and better stage for the debut of the O’Neal Boyz. Going by the enthusiasm with which they made the announcement, it’s almost guaranteed that they will leave their mark on one of the biggest music festivals in the world.

None of O’Neal’s three sons could follow in their father’s footsteps in playing in the NBA. However, the Lakers icon is likely ecstatic that he can not only watch Myles perform on stage in front of thousands of fans but also perform alongside him. The “LeBron and Bronny of the EDM world” are set to take Tomorrowland by storm.