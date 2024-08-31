Shaquille O’Neal Lives Up To His Claims Of ‘No Diet’ In His Newest Love Affair With Al Dhafra Restaurant

Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a basketball game between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

For the last few years, Shaquille O’Neal has been on a weight loss journey. However, that doesn’t mean that he is compromising on the things he likes to eat. Recently, the NBA legend was featured in an advertisement for an Abu Dhabi-based restaurant Al Dhafra, where he can be seen enjoying Ghuzi, a specialty of the restaurant.

The Hall of Famer has always been vocal about the lack of care he has for his diet. He believes that even when it comes to shedding weight, it can be achieved without having to starve the taste buds. So, the promotion of Al Dhafra under the Visit Abu Dhabi campaign seems to be appropriate for the 52-year-old.

O’Neal’s campaign is called ‘Street Bites with Shaq’. In the clip, he is seen learning how to eat with his hands, since Ghuzi, a combination of rice, lamb, and spices is best enjoyed that way. He says,

“I had to eat slower than usual just to savor the taste. The Ghuzi from Al Dhafra restaurant belongs on every highlight reel. No wonder it’s an urban treasure.”

There couldn’t have been a better location for Shaq’s love affair with Ghuzi than Abu Dhabi. The food from the Middle East is known for its rich flavor and variety and Shaq happens to love that place. He has been an ambassador for the UAE’s capital city for a long time and helps promote Abu Dhabi tourism using his influence and charm.

Most people trying to cut weight or stay in shape will avoid consuming calorie-heavy food like Ghuzi. However, the Lakers icon, the owner of over 200 restaurants doesn’t believe in that practice. During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote his cookbook, he shared his philosophy about dieting. O’Neal said,

“My favorite diet is called no diet. That’s my favorite one. It’s not strict at all. And my favorite saying, when I eat something I’m not supposed to eat, ‘Oh, I guess I’ll start my diet tomorrow.'”

It may not be everyone’s cup of tea but works for the four-time NBA champion. Last year, he revealed that he was 55 pounds lighter than what he weighed during his final season in the league. O’Neal has seemingly found the secret to staying in shape while also consuming whatever he wishes.