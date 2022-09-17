Shaquille O’Neal may be worth $400 million, but that doesn’t stop him from being an incredible bodybuilder

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is clearly tired of being out of shape as is revealed through a photo on Twitter

Many would say Shaquille O’Neal is a model retired NBA player.

During his playing career, he proved to be one of the greatest players to ever step on a basketball court. He got himself 4 championships, won MVP and even won Finals MVP.

Eventually, when he did end his career, he decided he needed to keep going, just as a businessman this time. He did commercials, tied up with different companies, worked as an analyst on TNT’s Inside the NBA, and so much more. And today, the man has an astounding net worth of a whopping $400 million.

But it appears that even his insane bank account balance wasn’t enough to make him happy. No, no, no, the man decided to overachieve even more.

You see, while taking care of his businesses, doing his job, and training his sons in basketball, the man squeezed out just enough time to hit the gym as well. And as Twitter recently noticed, the results have clearly been showing.

Let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his body on social media, and fans have gone absolutely gaga over it

During his playing career, if there was one flaw in Shaq’s mentality towards the sport of basketball, it was his commitment to staying in playing shape, something fans have bashed him for profusely over the years. Heck, even Kobe Bryant once said he’d be the greatest player of all time if he just committed to staying fit.

And now, it appears that the man has taken all of that to heart.

Take a gander at the image in the tweet below.

Shaq is jacked 🤯 pic.twitter.com/F2VPwP2qpP — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) September 17, 2022

And as we said earlier, fans have been going crazy over it.

A little late don’t you think pic.twitter.com/mDsvHGcRgv — ⬆1 of 1 (@Imgoatedok) September 17, 2022

He’s not People… he’s never been people! This is still ridiculous but we have nothing to use as a scale for him lol seriously tho, @SHAQ is an incredible man outside of basketball and is someone to be admired — BakesTakes1 (@BakesTakes1) September 17, 2022

I like to see a man healthy but him being in this shape in 2004 would have help — ⬆1 of 1 (@Imgoatedok) September 17, 2022

He is in better shape than the last 2 years of his career. — brad legg (@bradplegg) September 17, 2022

Right now Shaquille O’Neal is 50 years old, and somehow in better shape than most individuals half his age.

Keep going Shaq! We can’t wait to see what awaits you further down this brilliant road you’ve taken.