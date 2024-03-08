Shaquille O’Neal Nearly Had Charles Barkley Start His Own OnlyFans Before Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith Intervened

Charles Barkley was the talk of the hour a few days ago when he revealed that he had finally hopped on social media after refraining from it for years. Barkley started his own official Instagram account and the guys on Inside the NBA could not believe their eyes. Chuck’s colleague at TNT Shaquille O’Neal, who is quite adept at getting around social media decided to troll the 1993 MVP by asking him to hop onto OnlyFans as well, only to be saved by Kenny Smith.

In a recent clip from NBA on TNT, uploaded by Awful Announcing on X, Shaquille O’Neal can be seen convincing his co-host Charles Barkley to start the OnlyFans hashtags on his Instagram account.

In only a few days, Barkley has amassed quite a following online. He has seven posts on his Instagram and has managed to gain 213,000 followers in a short period. When the panel was discussing Barkley’s Instagram account, that’s when O’Neal tried to fool Sir Charles into thinking that OnlyFans is a hashtag that is meant to be under posts that are solely for ‘Only fans of mine.’

Shaquille O’Neal tried to explain how to upload posts and gain more followers. As he broke it down for Barkley, Shaq went on to say, “And every time you send out a picture of you, you gotta hashtag OnlyFans. Whatever picture you send out, just hashtag OnlyFans.”

The panel and even the crew in the background could not contain their laughter as everyone broke out laughing. The whole ordeal got even better when a clueless Barkley asked Shaq, “For only fans of mine?”

If it wasn’t for Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Barkley would’ve had a lot of explaining to do to his ‘fans only’. Smith immediately intervened as he said, “No, no, no, no, don’t listen to him. Do not listen to this dude.”

Sir Charles trolls Kenny Smith for his Social Media game

Ernie Johnson, who sat out for a week came back to see that Charles Barkley had finally given in and made a social media account on Instagram. As the conversation went on, Barkley mentioned how Shaquille O’Neal tried to trick him into joining OnlyFans.

And if it weren’t for Kenny ‘The Jet’ Smith, Barkley would’ve fallen for Shaq’s advice. The crew dove into Barkley’s followers and compared it with the rest of the panel. After seeing Smith had 691,000 followers, Barkley was surprised to see so many people who were interested in his life.

“Shaq, you got 34 million? Kenny, you got 691,000 people who think your life is interesting?”

Barkley was taken aback by Shaq’s mass fan following while he also roasted Kenny for having more followers than him. But if it weren’t for Smith, things would’ve turned out to be quite different and hilarious for Barkley’s experience on social media.