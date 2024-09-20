Shaquille O’Neal Picks Staples Center As His Favorite Stadium Due to the Lakers’ Unique Achievement in 2000

In 1999, the Los Angeles Lakers shifted from The Forum to Staples Center for a new era in the franchise’s history under the Anschutz Entertainment Group’s ownership. Now known as Crypto.com Arena, the venue has been home to the LA side’s iconic moments in the 21st century, especially in the Kobe Bryant-Shaquille O’Neal era.

Advertisement

That is one of the reasons why the arena remains close to Shaq’s heart.

During a sit-down with Cali BBQ founder Shawn P. Walchef at the Big Chicken Conference, Shaq was asked to name his favorite stadium of all time. The big man immediately picked Staples Center.

He recalled how the Lakers won a championship in their very first season at the iconic venue. O’Neal saw the venue being built from the ground up since he was a part of the groundbreaking shovel ceremony that symbolized the beginning of its construction.

O’Neal was amazed how the place was built in a couple of years (from 1997 to 1999) and yet had State-of-Art facilities at the time. The Lakers won a championship during the 1999-2000 season, welcoming the venue in the most Lakers way possible.

Usually, teams are not expected to win it all the very first year after changing their home floor as they are usually expected to take some time to adjust to their new surroundings. However, Shaq and Co. got it done right away which makes the venue all the more special for him.

Shaq said,

“Favorite stadium would be probably Staples Center. 2000 was a special year. I remember when Tim Leiweke and the owners of the Lakers had us do the groundbreaking ceremony to build the Staples Center, but it was built quickly.”

“They were saying things that no one has ever won a championship in their first year in the building. Technology there was special, that was a great year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shawn P. Walchef (@shawnpwalchef)

The Staples Center chapter in the Los Angeles Lakers history began in a fitting fashion for the second-most-winningest franchise in the league. However, the Arena underwent a big change two decades after it opened.

Staples Center will forever be known as Shaq and Kobe’s abode

On December 25, 2021, the Staples Center was renamed as Crypto.com Arena. Many Lakers diehards were not fond of this change and they still call the arena by its previous name.

However, O’Neal saw it as a blessing in disguise. He believes now the name ‘Staples Center’ will be immortalized alongside his and Kobe’s name. On his the Big Podcast, he said,

“I’m glad they’re taking the name of the Staples Center down because that was our building. Congratulations to the owners for getting a new deal, but hey, the Staples Center belongs to Shaq and Kobe forever.”

Whatever the name of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home floor is, O’Neal has a special place there. He has a statue outside the venue at the South Figueroa Street and his #34 jersey also hangs in the rafters right next to Magic Johnson’s #32.