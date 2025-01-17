Shaquille O’Neal Proudly Advertises His ‘Shaq’ Shoes After Beating Kenny Smith, Draws a Dig from Charles Barkley

Racing during their show is nothing new for the “Inside the NBA” crew. During tonight’s TNT halftime segment, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith faced off in yet another sprint to the big screen. After the Los Angeles Lakers legend emerged victorious over “The Jet” in the race from their desk, the conversation quickly shifted to Shaq’s shoes.

Smith appeared perplexed by his unexpected loss, especially after gaining an early advantage. Curious, he turned to his opponent and asked about his footwear.

“What kind of shoes are you wearing, brother?” Smith asked.

O’Neal promptly responded, “Shaqs.”

After comparing the shoes to “big old marshmallows,” Ernie Johnson appeared genuinely impressed by the look of the white laceless sneakers after the big man put his feet on the desk. Meanwhile, Charles Barkley couldn’t resist chiming in, expressing surprise that Shaq hadn’t distributed the sneakers as a Christmas gift.

“Surprised we didn’t get those for Christmas,” Barkley seemed disappointed.

Shaq responded with a sly remark, promising to gift a pair of shoes to each panel member… everyone except the Chuckster.

NBA Twitter trolls Shaq’s shoes

O’Neal’s shoes sparked plenty of chatter after the show on social media. A majority of fans trolled the four-time champion over his footwear.

X users Josh Miller and @LBrothersMedia compared Shaq’s shoes to foam clogs, suggesting they resembled something a nurse might wear.

@NBAonTNT Kenney got whoop by Shaq with some nursing shoes on! ‍♂️‍♂️ — Josh Miller (@JoshMil58635332) January 17, 2025

Meanwhile, @ReaceyP got more specific, joking that the shoes looked like Crocs.

Shaq just beat Kenny in a race and told Ernie I know the owner to His shoes. He had shaq’s on tell me why they looked like ShaqCrocs — Reace (@ReaceyP) January 17, 2025

Shaq has often proven to be unbothered by jokes. Ignoring the naysayers, we can expect O’Neal to don these shoes in the future as well.