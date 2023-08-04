“Shaquille O’Neal Punches A Piston And Raps About It”: Flexing His ‘$10,000,000 Skills’, Shaq Has His Fight Showcased By Son Shaqir

Shaquille O’Neal is the most dominant player the league has ever seen. With this dominance came a certain level of aggression, which led to multiple on-court brawls in his playing days. The big man even rapped about one such fight after getting offered $10,000,000 for three albums by Jive Records. Recently, the fight, which involved a Detroit Piston player, was shared by his son Shaqir O’Neal on Instagram.

During his heyday, Shaq infamously threw down with his TNT colleague and best friend – Charles Barkley. In 1999, a game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets had the two players getting into it during a possession. Chuck threw the ball at Shaq’s head after getting blocked, which led to Shaq slamming Chuck on the floor. The fight was later resolved after the game when their mothers decided to get involved.

Shaquille O’Neal punches a player and raps about it

Shaqir O’Neal posted a video of his father punching Alvin Robertson of the Bad Boy Pistons. The background music of the video happened to be a rap song by Shaq in which he referenced the same incident. The fight started with Bill Laimbeer holding down Shaq and Alvin coming over to calm him down. However, in the heat of the moment, Shaq punched Alvin across the left side of his head. Take a look at the tweet by tragicpatek below to see a screenshot of Shaqir’s IG story.

The incident happened in a game between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons in March 1993. This was Shaq’s rookie season, and he was determined to establish his presence in the NBA. The four-time champion, who happens to be a rapper, then described the incident in one of his songs – ‘Where you at?’. Here are the lyrics of the song, along with the Instagram post in question, by ‘Shaquille O’Neal Fan Page‘.

“I’ve got mad props so why would you exploit, punch you in your face like that kid from Detroit”.

Shaquille O’Neal was fined $10,000 for this incident and was also given a one-game suspension. Meanwhile, Alvin Robertson was later ejected from the game for throwing Scott Skiles on the floor and was fined $7,500 by the league for the violation.

Shaq continues to be involved in the music world

Shaquille O’Neal has had quite a music career with four studio albums and 19 singles. His first album ‘Shaq Diesel’ received positive feedback as it ranked number 25 on Billboard 200. The album was also certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His second album ‘Shaq Fu: Da Return’ was certified gold by the same association.

Shaq continues to be a part of the music industry and is often seen performing as a DJ. With his stage name DJ Diesel, the former NBA player has toured around the world and gathered a large fanbase. A man with versatile talents, and unlimited resources, O’Neal has explored many different careers in his life and continues to explore new horizons.