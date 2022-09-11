Shaquille O’Neal realized the importance of education after potentially requiring an academic scholarship to go to college

Shaquille O’Neal was so big on education that he ended up acquiring a doctorate degree post his retirement from the NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as one of the game’s greatest. For over 19 years, the 7-footer made his bread-and-butter by dominating the paint on a nightly basis. By the end of his career, O’Neal had a staggering average of 23.7 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Being one of the most assertive big men in the history of the league, Shaq even retired with one of the most illustrious resumes ever – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 2 scoring titles, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs.

Now, The Big Diesel is exceptionally talented in numerous things. He was, without a doubt, a force to reckon with on the basketball court, an intelligent businessman with a net worth of over $400 million, and even an incredible analyst, among many other things.

One of his most incredible off-court achievements that somehow doesn’t get talked about enough is the fact that the NBA legend is also a graduate possessing a doctorate degree.

“If you’re an educated man, they can’t take anything away from you”: Shaquille O’Neal

Clearly, education means a lot to Shaq. In an old interview, Dr. O’Neal spoke about the importance of education in an individual’s life. The icon said:

“60% of professional athletes, after they’re done, they have nothing… At the time, I was a terrible basketball player – 6’9″, 3rd time, couldn’t play, couldn’t dunk. It wasn’t looking good for me. So only way I could probably go to college is get an academic scholarship.

I don’t care what you do in life, if you’re an educated man, they can’t take anything away from you.”

This isn’t the first time O’Neal has stressed upon the importance of education. Back in 2012, a few days prior to receiving his doctorate degree from Barry University, he revealed how his pursuit of education never finished even post the conclusion of his distinguished career.

“This is for my mother, who always stressed the importance of education,” O’Neal said. “I am proud to have achieved a doctoral degree and wish to thank my professors and Barry University for helping make this dream a reality. I’m smart enough to know that, even at my tender age, my pursuit of education is never finished.”

