Shaquille O’Neal does a hilarious private jet karaoke performance to Kelly Clarkson’s song 

Shaquille O’Neal has always been an entertainer. Ever since his early days in the NBA, despite the dominance, he was a fun guy.

Shaquille O’Neal, the tour de force of the 1990s, the Big Diesel, the Big Aristotle, and boy did he have a lot of names! The Lakers legend was among the most dominant athletes in the 20th century. His prowess in the paint is something to behold.

Four titles, one MVP, numerous All-Star and All-NBA selections, and hundreds of ads? Yes, Shaquille did have a penchant for appearing in advertisements. His career in the NBA was nothing short of glorious.

After retirement, he found a new rhythm as an entertainer. Yes, that is what he is today and perhaps it has been his true calling for a while. Shaq is a host on Inside the NBA for a while now. And here he laps up in banter with another NBA superstar, Charles Barkley.

Apart from being a terrific host, he is also a DJ! DJ Diesel is his stage name and boy is he a good one. He has also appeared in various movies. But his true talent is karaoke! Yes, his latest post on Twitter only showcases just that.

Shaquille O’Neal’s karaoke in a private jet has his crew’s approval!

Shaq, in his private jet, is feeling the music as he sings out Kelly Clarkson’s Since U Been Gone out loud, in full blast! His producer Brian Bayati is disapproving at first, filming the big man’s antics.

Then as the chorus rolls around, he and Shaq’s whole crew join in. What a merry and fun jive. The 7-footer sure knows how to keep his entourage entertained.

And it is no surprise Shaq knows this Kelly Clarkson tune from start to finish. He even sang it when Jimmy Fallon called him up on his show!

Apart from that Shaq and Clarkson know each other quite well. The two have worked on a foundation together.

