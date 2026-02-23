Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Trying to Kill Pat Riley Ahead of the Statue Reveal

Arguably the biggest honor an individual can be bestowed with in the NBA is having a statue built outside the team’s home arena in their honor. Pat Riley, a former Los Angeles Lakers player and head coach, was immortalized that way outside Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, which prompted Shaquille O’Neal to share a never-before-heard story involving the two.

Riley won his only NBA championship as a player with the Lakers in 1972, and went on to become one of their most iconic coaches ever, post retirement. He won four championships as Head Coach of the purple and gold outfit,

O’Neal joined the Lakers in 1996, by which point Riley’s tenure with the franchise had ended. But Riley went on to craft another legendary resume in Miami thereafter, which is where Shaq got to experience him up close. By his account, the man was built different.

“One day in practice I’m upset and chasing him across the gym, I’m trynna kill him,” O’Neal said in a tribute video for the former Lakers boss. “Most coaches would’ve stepped aside, not Pat.”

A 7’2″ behemoth chasing you at the gym, and you, at 6’4″, deciding to stand your ground? That alone says a lot about personality.

“He stopped, turned around, and stood his ground. I remember thinking ‘oh, this man is different.’ You don’t build dynasties if you’re afraid of personalities,” O’Neal continued. “Pat was never afraid.

“Congratulations coach, love you,” he added.

Every player who has been coached by Riley has had positive things to say about him. He was the architect behind the Showtime Lakers, built lasting relationships with legends like Magic Johnson, and later guided the Miami Heat to their most successful era in the early 2010s as an executive, after winning the 2006 NBA title as head coach. Currently, he serves as President of the Florida-based franchise.

On Sunday, his career was honored with a statue in front of the Lakers’ home arena. Even a Miami Heat delegation was present during its unveiling, showcasing the respect he holds with both organizations.