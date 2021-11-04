“Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day”: LeBron James terms the Warriors guard’s shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood

NBA superstar LeBron James expresses his eagerness to watch Klay Thompson back on the hardwood. The four-time NBA champion terms Thompson’s shooting as pure.

It would not be wrong to say that Klay Thompson is currently one of the most missed players in the NBA. The three-time champion has missed back-to-back seasons due to catastrophic injuries. The Dub Nation dearly miss their sniper.

Reigning scoring champion Stephen Curry hasn’t had his splash brother by his side in over two years. The Warriors fans are not the only ones missing Thompson. Recently, LeBron James tweeted expressing the same notion.

Both Thompson and James met at the NBA Finals for four consecutive years, with the Warriors guard having an edge 3-1. Though the two had their share of verbal exchanges during those games, they have always shared mutual respect.

Recently, James shared a clip of Thompson shooting back-to-back 3s on his Twitter account. The former Cavs player expressed his desire to watch the Warriors guard soon, calling his shooting pure.

LeBron James terms Klay Thompson’s shooting as pure.

The Warriors-Cavaliers rivalry is one of the greatest in NBA history. The two star-studded teams met each other four times in the NBA Finals and on Christmas day yearly. While James was the face of the league, the Warriors were changing the dynamics of basketball.

Thus when the two met, fireworks were a must. Their rivalry gave us some generational superstars in LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Stephen Curry, and Klay Thompson. It was a wrap for the Cavaliers once Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State.

Recently, James took to Twitter, heaping praises of Thompson. In the clip shared by the Lakers superstar, the Warriors guard sank back-to-back 3-pointers.

Can watch him shoot the 🪨 ALL DAY LONG!! TOOOOOOO PURE https://t.co/bGIhZtgE51 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2021

With patience running out, one cannot wait to see the Warriors guard back on the court. With a healthy Thompson back, the Warriors and the Lakers matches would read Housefull.