Basketball

“Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day”: LeBron James terms the Warriors guard’s shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood

"Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day": LeBron James terms the Warriors guard's shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"I knew once I got money, I wanted to get a chef": Kyle Kuzma talks about how he spent his first NBA paycheck
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day": LeBron James terms the Warriors guard's shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood
“Can watch Klay Thompson shoot buckets all day”: LeBron James terms the Warriors guard’s shooting pure, awaiting his return to the hardwood

NBA superstar LeBron James expresses his eagerness to watch Klay Thompson back on the hardwood.…