Shaquille O’Neal Refuses to Pick GOAT Between LeBron James and Michael Jordan Over Missing “Contestant” Kobe Bryant

GOAT or Greatest of All Time is an acronym that is often used very subjectively, especially in sports. There is no way to compare all the players of different eras, each with their unique skills and challenges. However, when it comes to basketball, there are two names that are often thrown in that debate—Michael Jordan and LeBron James. Recently a hypothetical was put in front of Shaquille O’Neal and he was asked to pick the GOAT once again.

Shaq is no stranger to GOAT conversations, having expressed his opinions about the same quite a few times. As of late, he feels that the options provided to him are lacking a contestant – his former teammate Kobe Bryant.

Shaquille O’Neal was on “First Things First” last night, where Chris Broussard talked to him about the Lakers and how they look good when LeBron and Anthony Davis are on the floor. Broussard then asked O’Neal if the Lakers win a title this year, getting LBJ his 5th, will he become the GOAT?

“I’ve kind of intricated myself into the GOAT conversation,” O’Neal said. “Not me as a player, but I want to hear all the contestants. Like, you always hear LeBron. You always hear Jordan. Where’s my guy Kobe at?”

Big Diesel has given his opinion about the GOAT debate several times, picking Jordan as the greatest. He’s often laid conditions about how LeBron can surpass MJ but then has never changed his tune when LBJ achieves those milestones. However, O’Neal now feels he’s not getting all the options on the multiple-choice test.

“I just want to, so like, if you’re going to give me a test to look at, I want all the multiple-choice options on that. LeBron is great. He’s a good friend of mine. He’s great. Jordan is great. But my guy was great, too.”

Big Diesel reminded us how while MJ has 6 rings, Kobe has 5, and Bron still is at 4. He brought up how we can talk again if Bron gets a fifth or a sixth championship.

While discussing these three greats, O’Neal expressed something that bothers him at times. He shared how he wishes his name was brought up in the GOAT debate as well.

Shaquille O’Neal wishes to be in the GOAT debate too

Shaq has often given out his opinion about the GOAT debate, but the same also stings him. During his appearance on First Things First, he talked about how he wishes he was in these conversations too.

“I wish I was in those conversations with them[Jordan and LeBron].”

He went on to remind everyone that there is no competition when it comes to the most dominant, but the GOAT debate always stings him.

“When it comes to the most dominant, there is no conversation, because it’s only me. You understand? It’s only me. But, you know, the greatest player of all time, like, I wish I was in that conversation every now and then.”

Earlier Shaquille O’Neal used to include Wilt Chamberlain in the most dominant conversations, but I guess that’s a thing of the past now. While Shaq cannot do anything to change his positioning in the GOAT debate on the court, his efforts to get his Lakers brother Kobe Bryant included are sure admirable.