Shaquille O’Neal Rejects the Premise of His Partner Earning $200 Billion but Exuding Masculine Energy

Shaquille O’Neal has experience dating a number of women both during his playing and post-NBA careers. But the Hall-of-Fame center made it clear he has no interest in dating a masculine woman. There aren’t too many people more masculine than Shaq, but he explained why he doesn’t want his partner at the same level.

Shaq shared that in his eyes, he’s the king of his household, and according to the Lakers legend, there can only be one. When Sarah Fontenot, host of the It’s Giving podcast, asked him about being with a woman who’s made a fortune for herself, Shaq explained how that’s not the same thing.

The 53-year-old doesn’t have a problem with his woman making more money than him. Even with the unrealistic proposed net worth of $200 billion, Shaq doesn’t believe money is what makes a woman masculine. It’s how she talks to men.

“If you got $200 billion, I gotta respect you. But just ’cause she makes more than me doesn’t mean she’s masculine. You guys are masculine right here,” Shaq said while mimicking a talking motion with his hand. “Not right here [gesturing muscles], right here: ‘Motherf***er, where you been?’ That’s what guys don’t really like.”

Shaq is certainly picky when it comes to the women he prioritizes in his life, but he’s also been candid about his relationship failures. Both during his marriage and with other women, the four-time champion has struggled to find the perfect partner.

Shaquille O’Neal discussed the perfect women he’s met

Shaq didn’t hold back when sharing about the two perfect women he’s come across in life. Both played significant roles for him throughout his early adulthood, but his own mistakes led to those relationships becoming irreversibly strained.

“I had two perfect women, and I messed it up,” Shaq told the New York Post. “My first one was my baby mother, Arnetta [Yardbourgh], and then I met Shaunie [Nelson]. Shaunie was also a perfect woman, and I messed it up.”

“Yeah, you know, we were young and always just doing dumb stuff. But, the good thing about our relationship is that they forgave me and we have a good relationship now. But when you ask me about the perfect woman — I had two perfect women and I messed it up, just by, you know, being dumb.”

The former MVP has at least been able to make amends with his former partners and mothers of his children. Still, all these years later, it seems Shaq regrets not making an effort to create a lasting love life with one of these women.