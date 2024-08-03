Shaquille O’Neal Reminds Fans of Dominance for Team USA, Poses Question About Paris 2024

In the 1990s, the NBA’s best rim protectors found it nearly impossible to contain Shaquille O’Neal. So when he suited up for Team USA and played against an inferior talent pool in the 1996 Olympics, opponents had virtually no chance of beating the defending champions. However, 28 years later, international teams are no longer slouches and can upset Team USA. But could they if a young O’Neal was on the roster?

The Hall of Famer is pondering the same question. He shared a highlight reel of his stellar performance at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics on his Instagram stories. The montage of O’Neal causing mayhem portrayed the massive skill gap between him and players on overseas rosters, who had no answer to his unfathomable agility and strength.

The video also posed an interesting question in its caption. It asked,

“If Shaq was playing for Team USA in today’s Olympics, what would his stat line look like?”

O’Neal has seemingly thought about possibly being on a roster as star-studded as the team currently in Paris. In 2012, the Hall of Famer admitted that he was jealous of Christian Laettner, who was chosen to be part of the Dream Team in 1992 over him.

He was also overlooked when the Redeem Team was assembled in 2008, likely to avoid having him and Kobe Bryant on the same roster given the animosity between the two back then. The Lakers icon was worthy of being on both of those legendary teams.

O’Neal did not make either, but when he was selected in 1996, he made sure to leave his mark and help his nation win the gold medal.

Shaq was on fire during the 1996 Olympics

The 1996 Atlanta Olympics was one of only two international tournaments that O’Neal played in. He helped Team USA win the 1994 FIBA World Cup and was selected to represent the nation in the Olympics. However, he had a diminished role.

While the 1996 roster isn’t as revered as the Dream Team, it was no less intimidating. It featured superstars like Charles Barkley, Hakeem Olajuwon, Scottie Pippen, Shawn Kemp, David Robinson, and Karl Malone. It was arguably the most physically dominant Olympic roster ever assembled.

The presence of these veterans meant 24-year-old O’Neal played only 15.5 minutes per game. However, he left his mark regardless. The center averaged 9.3 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot an impressive 62% shooting from the field. Team USA’s opponents had no answers for the center, who did as he pleased every time he was on the court.

O’Neal and his teammates made light work of the competition and won the gold medal. Despite winning both marquee international competitions, the Hall of Famer isn’t content. He made it no secret that he wanted to be on the 1992 Dream Team and seemingly wishes he was on the star-studded 2024 roster.