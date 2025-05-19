Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Childhood Experience With Military Influenced Multi-Million NBA Contract Decisions

The NBA is a business. It’s not a playground. Players reach this revelation in different ways: some after a sudden trade and others when a contract offer doesn’t go their way. Shaquille O’Neal made a few multimillion-dollar contract decisions throughout his career. In contrast to many in the league, O’Neal didn’t base his decisions purely on finance but with his childhood experience with the military in mind.

Advertisement

O’Neal reigned as the face of the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years. In that time frame, he led the team to three consecutive NBA championships and won the 2000 MVP.

Critics felt his decision to shift to the Lakers after just four seasons with the Orlando Magic was premature, as he’d had success in Orlando, reaching the 1995 NBA Finals. Many speculated that O’Neal simply sought the enticing environment of Los Angeles’ entertainment district, but he reveals that wasn’t the case.

In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, O’Neal shared that he was very intentional with the length of each contract he signed. His first three teams were all in increments of four years. He stated that his childhood military experience influenced him throughout his time in the league.

“I’ve always based everything off military, so every deal I did was seven years with the option after four,” O’Neal said. His fellow cohost, Adam Lefkoe, showcased a bit of surprise, questioning the importance of four years. Shaq didn’t hesitate to provide further clarity.

“Military is four years for the soldiers. They’re stationed somewhere for four years,” O’Neal said. “I’ve been growing up always doing that.”

O’Neal’s stepfather, Philip Arthur Harrison, was a career Army sergeant. His deployments across the world led the family to uproot and move to various military bases. O’Neal began his life growing up in Newark, New Jersey. The family moved to Germany when Shaq was just 10 years old. When he was 14, they returned to the States and called San Antonio, Texas, their home. O’Neal would stay there through his teenage years before committing to play for LSU.

The habits he learned from his stepfather followed him into his adult life. O’Neal spent two 4-year terms with the Lakers and only one each with the Magic and Miami Heat. The method behind his contracts may have been unconventional, but they led him to a successful career and four NBA championships.