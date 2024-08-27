Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Believed Chocolate Milk Came Solely From Brown Cows

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a bit of a bit of a comedian. However, ever since he retired from the NBA, he has taken it to a whole other level. With quite a bit more time on his hands now, he is often seen making one joke or another just so that he can provoke some laughter from his fans. And recently, this path took him as far as admitting that he bought into a rather hilarious misconception.

Advertisement

O’Neal often uses Instagram as his main medium of comedy these days. He does this by either re-sharing posts that he finds hilarious, or sometimes even adding a little of his content on top of it. In this case, it was a case of the latter.

The initial segment of the video he posted on IG announced that “23 million Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows”. The video then cuts to Shaq’s reaction, which is nothing more than a hilariously disgusted look.

However, while he seemed annoyed by the graphic in the video, Shaquille O’Neal’s caption told another story completely, as he wrote “I ain’t gone lie I though that [too]”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O’NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq)

As with every joke, there will likely be those who believe this comment of Shaq’s to be the complete and utter truth. However, there is proof that the Lakers legend is doing nothing more than laughing at himself a little. After all, this is a bit of a habit for him.

Kevin Hart once made fun of him over and over again for the way he fell during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The comedian then even insinuated that O’Neal was so old that he needed to be helped up by his then-teammate, LeBron James.

Many athletes, whether current or former, would find this to be a bit much. But every time the camera panned to Shaq, he was laughing his guts out.

This was just one of the many examples available of Shaq having no problem with being made fun of, as long as those around him found it hilarious. And really, it is one of the biggest reasons he is still so beloved within the NBA community to this day.