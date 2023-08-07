“Shaquille O’Neal Said I Got 24 Hours to Make a Trickshot”: Challenged ‘In Front of’ 371,000 Followers, IG Creator Gets Signed Ball from Shaq

Shaquille O’Neal has been one of the most active members of the NBA community on Instagram lately. Not only does he often repost reels and posts he finds amusing, but the big man is known to do collaborations as well. Following this trend of his, Shaq recently met up with ‘Trick Shot Cop’, a creator who is a police officer and is famous for his trick shots. Being a reserve police officer himself, O’Neal met up with the popular creator to challenge him in front of his 371,000 Instagram followers. The task was for him to do a trick shot with a specific signed basketball ‘the Big Diesel’ gave him, to prove that he doesn’t fake his content for clicks.

O’Neal became a reserve police officer after attending the LA County’s Reserve Academy in 2005. As a result of his efforts, he is now an auxiliary Deputy marshal. Adding to his already gargantuan net worth of $400 Million, the LA legend gets a whopping $1 per year for his efforts.

Shaquille O’Neal and Trick Shot Cop band together in a 24-hour challenge

The growth of digital tools such as Photoshop, and even artificial intelligence, have made it easier to fake a lot of things nowadays. As a result, many have accused Trick Shot Cop of faking his shots for clicks, something that he likely resents. So, when Shaquille O’Neal partnered up with him, the Instagram creator devised a plan with O’Neal to prove his credibility to his 371,000 followers on Instagram. Take a look at their IG post below.

“[Shaquille O’Neal] said I got 24 hours to make a trickshot with that ball! Light work!”

Trick Shot Cop’s caption announces that Shaq’s challenge for him is ‘light work’. However, even for the most skilled of athletes, trick shots can take an exhausting number of tries to complete. This could be a tough challenge to complete for the popular creator.

As for O’Neal, he often stays away from these things completely, due to his not-so-efficient jumper. However, the big man is known to call himself ‘Black Stephen Curry’ every time he makes a three-pointer, or really any jump shot from outside the paint.

Despite his aversion to trick shots, Shaq famously shot an incredible one

Shaq may stay away from trick shots now, but there was once a time he tried a rather spectacular one. And as the YouTube video by Baseball Plus shows, he was able to achieve it too, despite the difficulty of the shot.

O’Neal’s range in the NBA was infamous for how inaccurate it was even 10 feet away from the rim. So, when he hit a shot that bounced from over an entire house, that far away from the rim, it was definitely hard to believe. Perhaps the reason why Shaq no longer does trick shots is because he wanted to quit while he was ahead.