Analyst Accuses Caitlin Clark of Ruining “NBA All-Star Weekend” by Refusing to Participate

Feb 2, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Former Iowa Hawkeyes player Caitlin Clark talks with the media before the game against the USC Trojans at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes will be retiring the jersey of Clark after the game. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark isn’t even a member of the NBA, yet NBA analyst Rob Parker blames her for ruining All-Star Weekend. The Indiana Fever star is the most polarizing figure in women’s basketball and for good reason. Her name alone amounts to interest from the masses. The NBA hoped to benefit from her exposure, but Clark shut it down.

Advertisement

Let it be clear, Clark has no obligation to participate in NBA All-Star Weekend. She was invited to take part in a sequel to Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry’s three-point contest. Last year’s duel between the two sharpshooters was a huge success, ending in Curry winning with a clutch performance. But the NBA didn’t want a repeat; they wanted to spice it up by adding Clark.

Clark declined the invitation without much thought, wanting her first three-point contest to be during WNBA All-Star Weekend. There is no fault in her decision-making, as she prioritizes the growth of the WNBA. Rob Parker, though, doesn’t agree with Clark’s thinking.

On his radio show The Odd Couple, Parker didn’t hold back about Clark owing the league. He said the WNBA wouldn’t even exist without the NBA subsidizing it, further stating,

“Even with Caitlin Clark and her numbers. So the least she could have done was done a solid for her brothers in the NBA. The least she could have done was take part in that. And she has ruined NBA All-Star Weekend for me.”

Rob Parker calls out Caitlin Clark for ruining NBA All-Star Weekend “How can she say no when the WNBA wouldn’t even be around if it wasn’t for the NBA? They have subsidized that league forever. Ratings this year, right? Guess how much money the WNBA lost this past year — $50… pic.twitter.com/hYyWDansQe — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 14, 2025

Parker admits that NBA All-Star Weekend is a shell of what it used to be. The only event he would’ve looked forward to would be in a potential three-point contest including Clark.

Parker’s words have no impact on Clark. Following her rookie season, the NBA isn’t the only league she has spurned in favor of the WNBA.

Clark’s heart remains with the WNBA

Clark transcended women’s basketball during her first season in the WNBA, becoming the hottest commodity in the sport and receiving plenty of requests from various groups. She was contacted by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart’s Unrivaled but declined the invitation.

The 3-on-3 women’s basketball league aims to be a domestic alternative for WNBA players during the offseason. Ahead of their inaugural season, adding Caitlin Clark to their roster would’ve done wonders for their ratings. However, Clark passed on the opportunity in favor of continuing to work on her game for her sophomore season.

Clark’s relentless focus on her craft is a scary sight for the rest of the WNBA. She was one of the best players in just her first season, and she will be ready to strengthen her dominance come May.