Despite Having $400 Million, Shaquille O’Neal Continues To ‘Rake In’ A Whopping $1 A Year As A Police Officer

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most successful players in the history of the NBA both from an on-court accomplishments standpoint and from his post-retirement endeavors. Shaq had raked in a whopping $400 million over the course of 3 decades and he did so after understanding the value of passive income.

While he still has a job with Turner Sports on ‘Inside the NBA’, the ‘Big Aristotle’ has investments and endorsements bringing in money every single second of the day. Everything from fitness centers to fast-food joints, O’Neal has delved into a variety of industries to increase his net worth.

Along the way, he’s also snagged a few odd jobs. One of these ‘jobs’ is him becoming a police officer in both Los Angeles and Miami. What makes this even more interesting and random is just how much he makes a year while ‘on duty’.

Shaquille O’Neal earns $1 a year as police officer

This all started for Shaq when he attended the Los Angeles Country’s Reserve Academy in 2005. Despite having already been traded to the Miami Heat from the Los Angeles Lakers, O’Neal was given the title of US Deputy Marshall by the LA County.

Though, after he made his way to Miami, he would once again cross paths with the law. In that same year, he would track down a man who reportedly assaulted a homosexual couple. After proper authorities could apprehend the accused man, the Miami Beach police made him an honorary police officer.

Funnily enough, for all of his efforts in this endeavor of his, he would receive an annual salary of $1. He’s technically adding to his net worth so a win’s a win.

Basketball legend @SHAQ goes by many nicknames, and now added to that list is Deputy Shaq. The big man now works as an auxillary deputy with the #BSO. Sheriff Tony sat down with Shaq and the two talked about the different ways law enforcement works to keep communities safe. pic.twitter.com/H8j2lwUm0B — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) March 15, 2019

Shaquille O’Neal worked with Ring to provide better home security

In 2017, Ring security systems partnered up with Shaquille O’Neal to spread awareness about keeping your home safe, especially during the holidays.

Shaq and Ring teaming up led to a $1 million donation where they would supply multiple households across the country with security systems.

“As a deputy police officer and a Ring customer, I’m excited to partner with the Ring team to further their noble mission of reducing neighborhood crime,” said Shaq.

