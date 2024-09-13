mobile app bar

Shaquille O’Neal Settles His Beef with Marlon Wayans Following the Comedian’s ‘Heavy Tongue’ Roast

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Shaquille O'Neal Settles His Beef with Marlon Wayans Following the Comedian's 'Heavy Tongue' Roast

Credits: Imagn Images

Shaquille O’Neal has known Marlon Wayans for over two to three decades. Though the two are good friends and share a great bond with one another, O’Neal had some beef to settle with the comedian after his latest special. On The Big Podcast with Shaq, the Lakers icon confronted Wayans, who was a guest on the show, about the jokes the comedian made at his expense.

Wayans’ latest special ‘Good Grief’ had a few jokes related to some of the biggest icons in Lakers’ history. One of them included the four-time NBA champion.

Shaq brought that joke to Marlon’s attention on the podcast. And to avenge the comedian roasting him, the big man decided to offer him a can of ‘Liquid Death’.

The ‘White Chicks’ star was shocked at first. However, he soon burst out in laughter after seeing the can of water, realizing it was Shaq’s way of messing with him.

Why the hell did you say that I have a heavy tongue!” Shaq said to Wayans reproachfully.

The comedian admitted that he hoped Shaq wouldn’t listen to the joke. The big man said that he laughed at the joke when he heard it but didn’t realize it was about him. He stopped laughing when someone pointed it out.

However, Shaq made it clear that everything’s good between him and Wayans. He was just messing with the comedian.

Shaq has always had an amazing sense of humor. Not only can he dole out some great jabs, but he can also take a joke.

As for Wayans, he has had a history of making his audience laugh at the Hall of Famer’s expense. But despite anything he has said in jest, Shaq and Marlon have always remained friends.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of Basketball since the late 2000s, Abhishek Dhaiwal has been covering the game for over five years. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek is an NBA sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a District and National level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these