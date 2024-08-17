Shaquille O’Neal Shares Wholesome Moment with 4-Year-Old Fan, Helps Him Dunk for the 1st Time

Unlike Santa, Shaq-a-Claus doesn’t have a designated date or time when he steps out to make people’s dreams come true. Known as one of the most generous celebrities in the world, Shaquille O’Neal takes pride in making people’s days better. Recently, he gifted a four-year-old fan a sweet memory by helping him with his first dunk.

Shaq made a surprise appearance to the Jennifer Hudson Show recently and shared a heartfelt moment with a young basketball prodigy named Lil Mike. The four-year-old has been a viral sensation on the Internet for his incredible basketball skills.

Mike can usually be seen doing all kinds of moves on the court. But the only skill he hasn’t mastered yet is dunking, because of his height. That’s where Shaq stepped in to help the little man scratch dunking off his bucket list.

Before the Lakers legend made an appearance, Mike showed some of his skills on live TV, which included dribbling with both hands, some savvy behind the back and between the legs handles, and an impressive shooting form. He also revealed that the Los Angeles Lakers are his favorite team.

Soon he received a bunch of Lakers goodies from the show, which included a jersey, Funko Pop figures, water bottles and more.

Then came in the big surprise. Shaq made a surprise appearance and asked Mike if he would like to dunk, since he hasn’t done it before. Shaq said, “Would you like to [dunk]…I can help you. But first, I’ve got a surprise for you. Have you ever been to a Laker game?”

Upon learning that Mike has never been to a game, Shaq added, “Say thank you to Miss Jennifer Hudson because she’s sending you and your family to a Laker game.”

The big man then lifted the four-year-old, took him to the bucket and helped him dunk. The young man dunked the ball with a nice slam as the audience cheered on.

Once that moment was over, Shaq’s mischievous personality took over. He is known to a flirt with the ladies, and he couldn’t let the opportunity go without hitting on the host.

Shaq cheekily invited the four-year-old for a challenge and asked him to make a shot. He said, “If you miss the shot, she has to give me a kiss.”

To everyone’s surprise, Mike missed the shot and Hudson couldn’t cut to commercials any faster. However, the young Lakers fan had a blast with one of the greatest players of all time.