Shaquille O’Neal Shows off His 14-Year-Old Nephew’s Insane Athleticism

Shaquille O’Neal is known to be a family man who takes care of the people close to him. Therefore, it didn’t surprise anyone when he decided to promote his 14-year-old nephew’s basketball skills.

Shaq shared a clip on his IG Stories that highlights his nephew, Jarrett Harris’ unreal athleticism on the court.

Shaq puts his nephew on pic.twitter.com/ZDHT5n4WHZ — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) September 9, 2024

Harris is a 6’4 guard who is currently in 8th Grade. The 14-year-old hasn’t even made it to High School yet and can already be seen making plays that look professional.

Harris’ highlights show an insane vertical with a lot of potential inside the paint. Like his uncle, Harris also seems to be a big man. But his movements are more agile than that of the Lakers legend.

If Harris continues to perform at the level he is at right now, then he’s going to be a problem in the coming years.

The 8th grader recently shared a post on his official Instagram account. Harris described his uncle’s influence on him as a player and a human being through a heartfelt note. After sharing an old picture of Shaq, he wrote in the caption.

“Shaquille O’Neal is huge influence in my life and I truly look up to him. His incredible talent as a basketball player is admirable, but it’s his kind heart and positive attitude that truly sets him apart.”

“Unc told me he will always be there for me, offering words of wisdom and encouragement whenever I need it. I am beyond grateful to have him in my life and I strive to be as successful and compassionate as he is. Shaquille O’Neal will always be a big factor in shaping who I am.”

O’Neal had one of the most successful careers in the league. He won four rings as well as several other accolades. By the time he retired from the league, Shaq was widely recognized as the most dominant center of all time by many.

Shaq’s family seems to be on the same path as well. The next generation in his family has also taken up the very sport Shaq excelled in.

The Diesel’s sons and daughters too decided to follow in their father’s footsteps as many of them are playing at a high level. And now, his nephew can be added to the list as well.