Shaquille O’Neal Snubs Michael Jordan and LeBron James to Crown Tim Duncan-Led Spurs’ Big 3 as the Greatest of All Time

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary NBA center and basketball analyst, is known for his strong opinions and active presence on social media. Once again, he has ignited a heated basketball-related discussion, this time revolving around the greatest NBA big threes in history. On his Instagram stories, Shaq reshared a video that ranked the top 10 big threes of all time, and to the surprise of many, the trio of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili from the San Antonio Spurs claimed the top spot. This move inevitably snubbed two iconic players, Michael Jordan, and LeBron James, as Shaq defended his choice with fervor.

Advertisement

In recent times, Shaq has made a habit of sharing his basketball insights and opinions on social media. From FIBA rankings to discussing Team USA’s standing and unveiling a top-10 list of the greatest big threes, Shaq’s posts have garnered widespread attention and discussion.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvJExxbpWgw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal’s Stamp of Approval on Greatest Big Threes

In his recent Instagram story, Shaq shared a video showcasing the top 10 big threes in NBA history. The list featured some of the most iconic trios that graced the basketball court over the years. The countdown started with Wilt Chamberlain, Jerry West, and Elgin Baylor at number 10, followed by notable combinations like Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Ray Allen at number 9, and Moses Malone, Julius Erving, and Maurice Cheeks at number 8.

As the video built up anticipation, fans were surprised to see the likes of Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman ranking sixth on the list. Similarly, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, who had a dominant run with the Miami Heat, placed fifth. Even Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish’s legendary trio with the Boston Celtics could only secure the fourth spot.

Check out a screenshot of the story on Shaq’s Instagram account below:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1687120211554836481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The top three spots in the list proved to be the most contentious. Former Lakers teammate Magic Johnson, along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, landed at number three. The dynamic duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant, alongside Draymond Green, claimed second place. But the ultimate winners, according to Shaq’s endorsement, were Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili, who led the San Antonio Spurs to multiple NBA championships, solidifying their position as the greatest big three in NBA history. Although, it might come as a surprise to many but Tim Duncan led Spurs had an age-defining dynasty, and Shaq’s stamp of approval on it proves it.

Advertisement

Shaq Starts Himself Before LeBron James and Michael Jordan

In another Instagram post, Shaquille O’Neal once again stirred the pot when he shared a starting five lineup and asked his followers to decide who they would bench. The surprise came when Shaq listed himself as a crucial player in the starting roster, preferring his inclusion over other basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvcWVYBub1n/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Shaq’s decision to put himself in the starting lineup reflects his unwavering belief in the importance of a dominant “big man” as the heart and soul of a winning basketball team. While it may have raised eyebrows among fans and fellow players alike, Shaq remains steadfast in his conviction.

“You need a big man so I know I’m good so who’s goin to the bench”

Shaq’s consistent engagement on social media continues to spark intriguing basketball conversations. His recent choices have raised questions and divided opinions, but there’s no denying the impact and legacy of the Tim Duncan-led San Antonio Spurs, which Shaq has anointed as the greatest big three of all time, leaving basketball fans to debate the matter for some time.