Shaquille O’Neal Spotted Driving His $500,000 Custom Hellcat Through the Streets of Atlanta by Fans

Shubham Singh
Published

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Shaquille O’Neal looks on before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks in game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal has always referred to himself as the “people’s person”. He doesn’t shy away from hitting the local Walmart and buying things for strangers to make their day making him one of the most approachable celebrities. In another such instance, someone filmed Shaq hitting the road in his custom-built Dodge Charger Hellcat in Atlanta, and the Lakers legend excitingly acknowledged the fan.

In the clip, a beaming O’Neal, who was on his Hellcat’s wheel, could be seen throwing a victory sign while looking in the direction of the fan who was also driving. After smiling ear-to-ear and acknowledging the fan, Diesel hit the gas pedal and steamed away as the engine made a riveting sound.

The big fella was apparently driving a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, which was modified by a company named Forbes Performance. As per Car Scoops, the company has altered the hood’s design to increase the size of the power bulge and has also made numerous changes to the light pattern.

The green headlights give an Alien-like impression when they reflect on the road. Apart from these modifications, Shaq’s ride has also undergone wheel changes and the overall profile gives it an imposing look. Considering the Diesel’s humungous size, it won’t be a surprise if the deck area and front seats underwent some modifications.

At any rate, according to some estimates, the price tag for these alterations is as high as a whopping $500,000! It proves that the NBA legend is a car geek and doesn’t shy away from emptying his bank account to modify his rides. He has taken a special liking to the Hellcats that are bossing the world of sedans and his prized collection.

Shaquille O’Neal’s ripe car collection

Shaquille O’Neal has adorned his garage with three Hellcats and loves to play around with them. One of his Dodge Charger Hellcats is named “Police Special”. The honorary United States Deputy Marshal wanted a vehicle to indicate his street-level authority as a cop and got the perfect ride for it at the cost of $86,000.

Apart from the Hellcats, there is no shortage of top-notch rides in his immense car collection. As an avid lover of SUVs, he is also a proud owner of a Custom-made Ford F-650, a Termination-Themed Ford 650, a Hummer H2S, and a Superman Range Rover.

Meanwhile, the big fella didn’t shy away from splurging on the coveted Rolls Royce automobiles. He possesses a 2020 Rolls Royce Cullinan and the Rolls Royce Phantom which underwent modifications that rendered its price at over $1 million.

