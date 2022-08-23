Shaquille O’Neal stuffs his face with brownies before Ernie Johnson stuffs his face in something else entirely

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal hilariously caught on live, national television, and taught a lesson by Ernie Johnson

Charles Barkley could reportedly leave TNT’s Inside the NBA very, very soon.

Gonna be a really sad day when Ernie, Chuck, Shaq, and Kenny are no longer a unit for Inside the NBA. We are grateful for the moments we have left. — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) May 23, 2022

We mention this because, in light of this news, we have felt the need to celebrate all the hilarious Charles Barkley moments we could possibly cover on this website. But admittedly, after doing so for so, so long, we now also think that it may be time to look elsewhere.

So how about Shaquille O’Neal then?

Over the years this man has teamed up with Chuck to be perhaps the greatest comedic one-two punch combo in the history of television.

Now, you may think we will be covering one of their team-ups this time around. But nope.

We are here talking about an incident where the Diesel played the lead role, and how a certain lovable Ernie Johnson made him pay for what he did in the best way imaginable.

Without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Ernie Johnson chooses to shove Shaquille O’Neal’s face in cake as atonement for his mischievous actions on air

Shaquille O’Neal being mischievous on air is nothing new. But Ernie Johnson?

This is the straight-laced father of the group, who usually is busy jumping around keeping all his kids reigned in. But, on one specific day, he let himself loose just a little bit. And it resulted in perhaps the funniest Inside the NBA moment we’ve ever seen.

Poetry in motion.

That’s really all we can say about it.

