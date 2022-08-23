Shaquille O’Neal owes Kevin Hart $1000 over a very comical bet made on Tik-Tok

On a video call, Shaquille O’Neal bets Kevin Hart that he will not scare Hart’s child and that he will not cry.

When you hear the name Shaquille O’Neal, a few things probably come to mind. Perhaps you recall the center’s dominant NBA career, particularly his collaboration with Kobe Bryant. Perhaps you recall his numerous commercials or arguments with Charles Barkley on Inside the NBA.

While he is no longer on the court, Shaquille O’Neal continues to cast a large shadow over the NBA landscape. With the Lakers, O’Neal was famous for his partnership with Kobe Bryant.

While the two men didn’t always agree, they did win three NBA championships together in Los Angeles. The Diesel then returned to Florida, where he won a fourth championship with the Miami Heat before bouncing around the league and retiring in 2011.

The best big man on big man dunk ever. Had MJ throwing up the hooks lol. (And, yes, Shaq should’ve gotten ASG MVP.) https://t.co/iop9W7Vq80 — Justin Tinsley (@JustinTinsley) February 11, 2021

Shaq’s size and weight were two of the reasons he was the most dominant big man. It helped him dominate the paint, and few players could keep up with him. Those who did were humiliated as a result. Shaq is a hall of fame center who stands 7 feet 1 and weighs 325 pounds.

The former Lakers legend can paint a terrifying figure, and he managed to make Kevin Hart’s son cry.

Also, read – Kobe Bryant paid $8 million to cut ties with Adidas and even made a journalist “throw away” his sweatsuit

Shaquille O’Neal is a terrifying figure who made Kevin Hart’s son cry

Kevin Hart bet former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal that his 3-year-old son Kenzo would cry at the sight of him and won a quick stack.

The 41-year-old comedian and Shaq were having a friendly conversation on TikTok in a video he shared on Jan. 6, when O’Neal made a fun wager to Hart, putting up $1000 in favor of Kenzo smiling when they greeted each other on video.

The former Los Angeles Laker center confidently tells Hart in the video, “Bet you $1,000 that when I smile, he gon’ smile.” “Bet it,” the “Ride Along” star responded, “If my son cries, I want the money.” We are in the midst of a pandemic, so please send it as soon as possible.” “I’ll send it,” O’Neal said, clearly confident in his chances.

Shaq, according to the “Night School” star, has yet to make good on the bet he claims he won. “@shaq broke my son’s heart and never paid me. This is unacceptable,” he joked in the caption of his post.

Fans laughed as they saw the two goofballs having fun with each other, and opinions were divided as to who won the bet.

Also, read – 11 year old Kobe Bryant had a crucial conversation with his father, altering his basketball journey